All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If taking to the high seas on an amazing cruise is in your future, you’ll want to take some time to consider all of the pros and cons of this popular vacation idea. From the length of the cruise to the location, from the price to the accommodations, picking out the perfect cruise can be tricky. And once you do, of course, there’s always the chance that you’ll fall into the same trap that any vacationer might fall into — you’ve forgotten something or you’ve packed several items you just don’t need.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO