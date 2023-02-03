Develop, Partner, Acquire or Avoid – Where’s Investment for Digital Pathology Headed in 2023?

Due to the recent growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the value of highly-sensitive data stored in pharmaceutical systems and the degree of the potential damage that cyberattacks on the industry can cause, it is safe to say that pharma could be one of the most targeted industries by cybercriminals in 2023. Ransomware, phishing attacks, business applications and third-party vendors will be some of the biggest threats to this key vertical as we approach the new year.

5 DAYS AGO