Develop, Partner, Acquire or Avoid – Where’s Investment for Digital Pathology Headed in 2023?

Edifecs and VirtualHealth Partner to Automate Prior Authorization
– Today, Edifecs and VirtualHealth, a medical management company, announced a new partnership automated prior authorization to VirtualHealth’s HELIOS® platform for healthcare payer and provider clients. – The Edifecs solution will automate and optimize the prior authorization process across HELIOS to significantly reduce the administrative burden, alleviate friction...
Faro Health Secures $20M to Streamline Smart Clinical Trials
– Faro Health, a cloud-computing company that is developing digital infrastructure for smart clinical trials raises $20M in Series A funding led by General Catalyst to help scale the digital transformation of clinical trials––essentially making it easier and quicker for drug developers to greatly reduce the cost and time of trials.
M&A: Accenture Acquires Life Sciences Consulting Firm Bionest
– Today, Accenture announced it has acquired Bionest, a strategy and consulting firm dedicated to addressing complex strategic decisions for leading biopharma organizations across innovative areas of science including precision medicine and diagnostics, oncology, cell & gene therapy (CGT), and rare diseases. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. –...
Ushur Lands $50M for Customer Experience Automation Platform
- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), has raised a $50M Series C funding round led by Third Point Ventures with participation from existing investors Iron Pillar, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Pentland Ventures. The company plans to use the funding to expand Ushur’s experience automation portfolio,...
M&A: Science 37 Acquires Vault Health’s Life Sciences Platform
– Science 37 Holdings, Inc., the industry-leading Metasite announced it has acquired life sciences platform from Vault Health, a national leader in remote diagnostics and COVID testing, to further enhance clinical trial workflow orchestration and data interoperability capabilities of the Science 37 platform. – The asset purchase accelerates Science 37’s...
ShiftMed Raises $200M to Expand Nurse Staffing Marketplace
– Today ShiftMed, one of the largest W-2 healthcare workforce management platforms, announced $200M in funding led by Panoramic Ventures with participation from Blue Heron Capital and Audacious Capital. – ShiftMed plans to use the latest round of funding to help solve healthcare workforce issues across a variety of care...
KLAS Report Reveals Key Challenges from Provider Organizations
– In September 2022, KLAS hosted the sixth annual Digital Health Investment Symposium (DHIS). Executives from healthcare provider organizations, HIT companies, investors, and innovators came together to collaborate on important developments in healthcare technology. – Drawing on insights from a pre-summit survey as well as insights shared at the summit...
TytoCare and Overlake Partner to Expand Virtual Care Offerings
– Virtual care company TytoCare has partnered with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, a nonprofit regional medical center offering a full range of advanced medical services to the Puget Sound region, to enhance their virtual care offerings. – Overlake Clinics is introducing the TytoHome device into its Concierge Care medical...
CVS Health Acquires Oak Street Health for $10.6B in Cash – M&A
– CVS Health acquires Oak Street Health in an all-cash deal of $39 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. Bringing CVS Health and Oak Street Health together can significantly benefit patients’ long-term health by reducing care costs and improving outcomes – particularly for those in underserved communities.
Electronic Transactions Can Benefit Partnership Among Physicians, Insurers and TPAs
The patient is at the center of the healthcare experience, and rightfully so. However, a strong case can be made to place the physician at the center. After all, it’s the physician who diagnoses and treats the patient. Insurance companies and third-party administrators (TPAs) also have critical roles to...
Why Researchers Should Explore New Apps of Machine Learning
As the amount of real-world data (RWD) in the pharmaceutical industry continues to grow, so does the usage of machine learning (ML) to analyze that data and gain insights. In fact, in a recent survey, 95% of life sciences executives said they expect to utilize ML in the next few years to generate real-world evidence (RWE) from this data.
Intermountain Health Taps Qualtrics to Help Advance Patient, Consumer and Employee Experience Management
– Intermountain Health has chosen Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, to create world-class experiences for its patients, caregivers and all populations who interact with and consume Intermountain’s services by helping improve how it listens, understands and acts on experience data. – Intermountain...
TripleBlind Taps Mayo Clinic Platform To De-Identify Patient Data
– TripleBlind, an automated, real-time data de-identification company has expanded its relationship with Mayo Clinic Platform. – For the first time in healthcare, the use of TripleBlind’s Privacy Builder software will enable healthcare systems, via Mayo Clinic Platform, to strategically collaborate on developing the next generation of digital healthcare solutions within secure environments.
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M to Transform Health Diagnostics and Follow-Up Care
– Simple HealthKit raises $8M in Series A funding led by Initialized Capital to address health inequity with the first human-centric, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. – The Series A round also included participation from seed investors Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital...
League & HealthSparq Transform Health Plan Member Experiences
– League, a healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform technology announced a partnership with HealthSparq, a Kyruus company delivering innovative transparency and guidance solutions to health plans. – The strategic partnership will combine League’s award-winning digital infrastructure and HealthSparq’s personalized, compliant healthcare cost and quality information to transform member experiences. It...
2023’s Biggest Pharma Cybersecurity Threats to Watch
Due to the recent growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the value of highly-sensitive data stored in pharmaceutical systems and the degree of the potential damage that cyberattacks on the industry can cause, it is safe to say that pharma could be one of the most targeted industries by cybercriminals in 2023. Ransomware, phishing attacks, business applications and third-party vendors will be some of the biggest threats to this key vertical as we approach the new year.
Southern Illinois Healthcare Selects Xealth to Digitally Engage Patients
– Today, Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) announced that it’s using Xealth’s digital health platform system-wide to automate digital programs, starting with smoking cessation. SIH plans to add additional digital health programs to deliver operational efficiencies while enhancing the patient experience. – The Xealth digital health platform is designed...
Disclo Raises $5M for Health Disclosures & Accommodation Management Platform
Today, Disclo announced a $5M seed round led by General Catalyst to help employers maintain compliance by tracking, managing, and reporting on health disclosure + accommodation requests in the workplace. – Disclo acts as a third-party verifier, authenticating that a disability is legitimate and that the appropriate accommodation is required,...
Health IT M&A: KLAS Reveals Vendors Learning to Mitigate Negative Impact
– Since KLAS’ last report on M&A activity, there have been several notable vendor mergers and acquisitions affecting the healthcare IT landscape, and many healthcare organizations have needed to navigate the resulting disruptions. – This report provides an update on how customer satisfaction has been affected by recent health...
Why Prioritizing Patient Experience Is Essential for Small Healthcare Practices
Rising inflation and a looming recession are causing small healthcare practices to tighten their belts and eliminate unnecessary costs. Still, too many healthcare leaders are divesting where it may end up hurting them in the long run: digital solutions. Digitization and automation can be a lifeline for healthcare practices. Staffing...
