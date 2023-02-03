The Portland Trail Blazers started off the season on the right foot; it looked like adding Jerami Grant to the core of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and Josh Hart was enough to return the Blazers to, at the very least, their former playoff contending glory. However, the Blazers have fallen all the way to 12th in the congested Western Conference playoff picture with a 26-28 record. Thus, it might not be the worst idea in the world for another team with playoff aspirations, such as the New York Knicks, to kick the tires on a potential trade for one of the members of the Blazers’ core.

