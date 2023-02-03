Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Jazz prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves will wrap up a West Coast swing with a Wednesday night matchup against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Timberwolves-Jazz prediction and pick, laid out below.
LeBron James’ net worth in 2023
Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s […] The post LeBron James’ net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Boston offers monster injury update vs. Sixers
Since enduring a three-game losing streak back in late January, the Boston Celtics have won three of their last four contests. What makes Boston’s recent 3-1 stretch all the more impressive is that some of its best players have been in and out of the lineup lately due to the injury bug. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams have all sat out at least one game over the last week and change.
Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record
LeBron James finally established himself as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored thanks to a scintillating offensive performance Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game, 133-130, but the night will be most remembered for the history King James made. Free agent big man Enes Kanter, however, would […] The post Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Patrick Kane trade decision gets eye-opening update
After months of speculation surrounding Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane, it seems as though the 34-year-old is on the verge of making a decision about his future with the NHL Trade Deadline looming. Kane’s agent Pat Brisson told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday that there should be clarity “relatively soon” on whether the star […] The post RUMOR: Patrick Kane trade decision gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks get in on the Josh Hart trade sweepstakes
The Portland Trail Blazers started off the season on the right foot; it looked like adding Jerami Grant to the core of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and Josh Hart was enough to return the Blazers to, at the very least, their former playoff contending glory. However, the Blazers have fallen all the way to 12th in the congested Western Conference playoff picture with a 26-28 record. Thus, it might not be the worst idea in the world for another team with playoff aspirations, such as the New York Knicks, to kick the tires on a potential trade for one of the members of the Blazers’ core.
RUMOR: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening Kevin Durant-Nets trade development
The Brooklyn Nets’ trade stance on star Kevin Durant “may change” as a result of the Kyrie Irving deal according to Brian Windhorst, via basketball.realgm.com. “Now that Kyrie has been traded, maybe the Nets’ position on not trading Durant as it really was kind of last summer may change,” said Brian Windhorst. “That is an […] The post RUMOR: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening Kevin Durant-Nets trade development appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
1 last-minute trade Blazers must make before 2023 deadline
The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is just around the corner, so the clock is ticking for teams to make their final moves ahead of the playoffs. Teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to secure a spot in the postseason, so they could be quite active in the next few days.
Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch
All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the […] The post Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated locker room exchange during Thunder loss
Russell Westbrook has heard his name swirling in Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors with the deadline approaching. It has now been revealed that Westbrook got into it with Lakers’ head coach Darvin Ham during a recent matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Westbrook and Ham had a brief verbal altercation during the halftime of the […] The post Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated locker room exchange during Thunder loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James doubles down on future plans after breaking Kareem’s record
LeBron James has accomplished nearly everything there is to accomplish in the NBA. But he still doesn’t feel that his time in the league is over. After breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s decades-old all-time scoring record in the NBA during Tuesday night’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James said that he’s still got plenty of […] The post LeBron James doubles down on future plans after breaking Kareem’s record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
