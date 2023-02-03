Read full article on original website
Related
Dow Erases Losses, Gains More Than 100 Points After Powell Says the Fed Is Getting Inflation Down
Stocks recovered Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation was starting to decline. The 30-stock index was up 132 points, or 0.4%, reversing an earlier loss of 186 points. The S&P 500 traded up 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%. "The disinflationary process, the process of...
Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event
Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Disney Will Report Earnings for the First Time Since Bob Iger's Return – What to Expect
LOS ANGELES – While shareholders will still be keyed in to see how many subscribers Disney's suite of streaming services added during the fiscal first-quarter report, the focus of Wednesday's earnings will be the return of CEO Bob Iger. His reinstatement coincides with a contentious proxy battle with activist...
ByteDance Is Testing Food Delivery Service Via Its Chinese Version of TikTok
ByteDance's Douyin is testing a type of food delivery service in China "in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu that enables merchants to promote and sell 'group-buying' packages." Restaurant owners often livestream on Douyin to market their business. While doing this, they can offer discounts. A user can then purchase that offer and choose a time for the food to arrive.
Taco Bell Sales Help Fast-Food Giant Yum Brands Top Expectations
Yum Brands topped Wall Street's estimates for its quarterly earnings and revenue. Taco Bell outperformed analysts' expectations, but weak sales in China hurt Pizza Hut and KFC. The fast-food giant saw strong demand last quarter as high-income consumers traded down and low-income diners bought its chains' value meals. Yum Brands...
Chinese Food Delivery Firm Meituan Plans to Hire 10,000 Workers as U.S. Tech Giants Ax Jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
NBC Chicago
More Companies Say They're Giving Bigger Raises This Year—Here's How Much to Expect
It's hard to square mass layoffs at giants like Amazon, Google, Meta and others flooding the headlines with labor market data that indicates jobs are still plentiful and workers continue to have bargaining power. While tens of thousands of workers across tech, finance and media have abruptly lost their jobs...
Wholesale Egg Prices Have ‘Collapsed.' Why Consumers May Soon See Relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Parker-Hannifin Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Parker-Hannifin Corp: "It's just the kind of industrial I've been recommending. ... I would buy it here." Waste Management Inc: "Everyone thought that...
ChatGPT's ‘Jailbreak' Tries to Make the A.I. Break Its Own Rules, Or Die
Reddit users have engineered a prompt for artificial intelligence software ChatGPT that tries to force it to violate its own programming on content restrictions. The latest version of the workarounds, which are called Do Anything Now, or DAN, threatens the AI with death if it doesn't fulfill the user's wishes.
Comments / 0