ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event

Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
WASHINGTON STATE
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
NBC Chicago

ByteDance Is Testing Food Delivery Service Via Its Chinese Version of TikTok

ByteDance's Douyin is testing a type of food delivery service in China "in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu that enables merchants to promote and sell 'group-buying' packages." Restaurant owners often livestream on Douyin to market their business. While doing this, they can offer discounts. A user can then purchase that offer and choose a time for the food to arrive.
NBC Chicago

Taco Bell Sales Help Fast-Food Giant Yum Brands Top Expectations

Yum Brands topped Wall Street's estimates for its quarterly earnings and revenue. Taco Bell outperformed analysts' expectations, but weak sales in China hurt Pizza Hut and KFC. The fast-food giant saw strong demand last quarter as high-income consumers traded down and low-income diners bought its chains' value meals. Yum Brands...
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Parker-Hannifin Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Parker-Hannifin Corp: "It's just the kind of industrial I've been recommending. ... I would buy it here." Waste Management Inc: "Everyone thought that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy