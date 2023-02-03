Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man charged with battery and theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have charged a man for assaulting and then robbing a hardware store employee at Nena Hardware. According to a Grand Jury press release, 40-year-old Patrick Stewart cut the face of an employee with a hand tool that he stole. Stewart has been charged with...
KWQC
Woman charged with concealing body in Knox County storage unit now facing murder charge
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County woman charged with concealing a decomposing body in a storage unit is now facing more charges, including murder, after prosecutors say she poisoned a man with eye drops and other substances. On Monday, Knox County prosecutors filed an amended information charging Marcy Lyn...
25newsnow.com
Police: Convicted felon arrested on multiple gun offenses, warrants in Pontiac
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A convicted felon from Chicago has been arrested on numerous warrants and weapons offenses after police responded to a home with the man and a juvenile allegedly destroying property inside. Pontiac Police responded at around 12:21 p.m. February 3 to a home on Motorola Drive....
WAND TV
U-Haul driver apprehended after police chase in Menard County
MENARD CO., Ill. (WAND) — The driver of a U-Haul box truck was apprehended after leading law enforcement in a pursuit on IL-97 in Menard County. According to a release from the Menard County Sheriff's Office, the department was contacted for assistance by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday. Mason Co. advised of a report that a motorist had been shot and pursued by the suspected shooter, the driver of a U-Haul box truck.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for weapons offense after shots reportedly fired in area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shots reportedly fired in Peoria Sunday led to the arrest of a man on a weapons offense. Peoria Police say William J. Stutler, 35, was walking in the street in the 3300 block of North Stanley and had a loaded handgun on his person. He...
wjbc.com
Court documents reveal new details about 2022 Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington murder suspect fatally shot a man a year ago during an armed robbery, according to grand jury indictments filed this week in McLean County Court. In addition to the murder case against Jaylin Bones, prosecutors filed additional charges alleging Bones was in possession of a pistol and ammunition when a U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested him at an East Peoria business on Thursday.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
newschannel20.com
Riverton man sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
RIVERTON, Ill (WICS) — A Riverton man was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison for tax fraud. Jason Hines, 50, of the 100 block of East Menard Street, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release, for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910.00. Hines was also ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: February 3, 2023
At 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. James Apartments, two individuals were heard arguing about money by neighbors. When BUPD went to the apartment, Individual A stated that the other owed them money and never paid them back. The two had a physical altercation, during which Individual A’s AirPod was stolen and Individual B left. Upon their leaving, Individual A noticed their AirPod was missing and called the other. Individual A then went to the other’s home and the two got into another verbal and physical altercation before the AirPod and money were returned. No charges were pressed.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
wsiu.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
wcbu.org
Former Gridley cereal plant owner fined $19M for salmonella outbreak
The company that operated a now-closed cereal manufacturing facility in Gridley has agreed to pay $19.2 million in connection with a salmonella outbreak at the facility. According to the U.S. Justice Department, it’s the largest criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case. Ireland-based Kerry Inc. reached...
25newsnow.com
Cure Violence project starting proposal selection, local group concerned with requirements
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After presenting their findings to the city, Cure Violence global is taking the next steps to start its violence reduction initiative in the city. Throughout February, they’ll be accepting proposals from community-based organizations to lead the violence interruption initiatives in the East Bluff neighborhood. Whichever organizations are chosen will have to hire a program director, a supervisor, five violence interrupters, and two community outreach workers.
wcbu.org
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Peoria location
The troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close its Peoria store, along with three others in Illinois. The company is trying to avoid bankruptcy and has already shuttered dozens of stores across the country, starting last fall. The Peoria store is located at 4800 N. University....
1470 WMBD
Semi overturns on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. – An accident Thursday afternoon closed the right lane of Southbound Route 6. Illinois State Police says the accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Route 6 near War Memorial Drive. Troopers say a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a road sign, and overturned into a ravine. ISP...
wznd.com
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
walls102.com
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
OSF St. Francis has a new President
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- OSF HealthCare St. Francis has named a new president as current president Bob Anderson steps down for a new role. According to an OSF press release, Mike Wells will become the new OSF President on Feb. 19. Wells has served the OSF HealthCare Ministry since 2005, first...
