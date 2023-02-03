ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

What Is A DEXA Scan?

By Joanna Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZfpL_0kbb81q800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRVsn_0kbb81q800

A Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) scan is a medical imaging test that measures the body's bone mineral density (BMD). It is an important measure of overall bone health and is used to assess the risk of developing conditions such as osteoporosis , per the National Council On Aging (NCOA). Bone density refers to the number of minerals — primarily calcium — found in bones. As we age, our bones naturally lose density and become weaker. This can lead to an increased risk of fractures and other bone-related injuries, explains the NCOA. Low bone density, also known as osteopenia, affects about 34 million American adults, per the Cleveland Clinic .

Having good bone density is important because it ensures that bones are strong and able to withstand stress and pressure. High bone density protects against fractures and other bone-related conditions like osteoporosis, which can be painful and debilitating. This often results in a decrease in quality of life, per the NCOA.

In addition to helping prevent fractures and other injuries, bone density plays a critical role in maintaining the structure and stability of the body, according to the Cleveland Clinic . Strong bones help protect essential organs from injury and are an indicator of good physical health.

How Does A DEXA Scan Work?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454icP_0kbb81q800

A DEXA scan is performed using a specialized X-ray machine that emits beams of X-rays that penetrate the body. They are absorbed by different tissues, including bone and fat, says the National Health Service (NHS). The machine measures how many X-rays the bones absorb, and the information is used to calculate the BMD.

According to the NHS, the results of a DEXA scan are often reported as a T-score and a Z-score. The T-score compares your BMD with that of a healthy young adult of the same gender, while the Z-score compares your BMD with the average BMD of people of the same age.

A DEXA scan is often recommended for people aged 65 and over and those with a family history of osteoporosis, says the Cleveland Clinic . The scan usually takes around 10 to 20 minutes and is performed while the patient lies flat on their back — patients can remain fully clothed throughout the process, according to the NHS.

Is A DEXA Scan Safe?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzBlh_0kbb81q800

According to the NHS , the DEXA scan is painless. More so, it is considered safe — it uses low-dose X-rays and a very small amount of radiation compared to other medical imaging tests, such as CT scans, per an article updated in 2022 in StatPearls. According to the study, the test is an effective tool for diagnosing osteoporosis and monitoring its progression. It can also be used to evaluate the effectiveness of treatments for the condition. A DEXA scan can monitor calcium and vitamin D levels, as well as the effectiveness of bone-strengthening medications.

Although safe, keep in mind that all X-rays generally involve exposure to ionizing radiation. This can be harmful in large doses and contribute to diseases like cancer, according to the American Cancer Society . People who suspect they may be pregnant should inform their doctor before undergoing a DEXA scan as a precaution. According to the NHS, the scan isn't recommended for pregnant people.

Read this next: The Questions Your Doctor Wishes You'd Ask

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
msn.com

8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Zoe Dixon

Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
shefinds

This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating

When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
msn.com

The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest

You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
102K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy