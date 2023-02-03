MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Take it or leaf it, orchids are taking over the Bolz Conservatory for the better half of a month and patrons from far and wide are invited to admire. Under the Glass Top of the conservatory, the Orchid Escape features hundreds of orchids this year, in what Olbrich Botanical Gardens is calling “the greatest show of plant diversity on Earth.” Visitors can peel off the winter layers and indulge in an hour or two of tropical paradise on Madison’s east side.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO