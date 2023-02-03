Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
nbc15.com
Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District will step down over the summer. On Wednesday, the district announced Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. “There are times when we all struggle with choosing between doing what is right and doing...
nbc15.com
PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
nbc15.com
Middleton district expects police update ‘in the coming days’ on high school football program allegations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District expects a police report to be released “in the coming days” in reference to an investigation of alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, a letter to families indicated Tuesday. In a letter from Superintendent...
nbc15.com
Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin police chiefs discuss training in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues in Memphis, police chiefs across Southern Wisconsin detail how training and why they believe it begins with recruitment and continues through the life of an officer’s career. “We’re not always the expert; we have to...
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
Elections, State of the State Address, and State of the Union Address: All major political events and each fall on a Tuesday. But why?. Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. A rural Wisconsin mom is...
nbc15.com
Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
nbc15.com
Hy-Vee grocery store locations opening in Janesville, Oregon Tuesday
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
nbc15.com
Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m....
nbc15.com
Mazomanie family travels to South America to bring daughter’s remains home
Take it or leaf it, orchids are taking over the Bolz Conservatory for the better half of a month and patrons from far and wide are invited to admire. Wisconsin police chiefs discuss training in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. As the investigation...
nbc15.com
Nearly 1,000 blooming orchids on display at Bolz Conservatory
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Take it or leaf it, orchids are taking over the Bolz Conservatory for the better half of a month and patrons from far and wide are invited to admire. Under the Glass Top of the conservatory, the Orchid Escape features hundreds of orchids this year, in what Olbrich Botanical Gardens is calling “the greatest show of plant diversity on Earth.” Visitors can peel off the winter layers and indulge in an hour or two of tropical paradise on Madison’s east side.
nbc15.com
Madison area leaders speak on Biden's upcoming visit
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Republicans dubious of Biden’s infrastructure plan ahead of Madison visit
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
nbc15.com
FIRST ALRT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is the calm before the storm, as active weather returns to southern Wisconsin later tonight. We’ll start today with sunny skies, with clouds building in through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. There are some slight changes to the forecast, as...
nbc15.com
Janesville narrows down finalists in the search for new city manager
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville is narrowing down the list in its search for the next city manager, it announced Monday afternoon. Officials said the City Council met on Monday to finalize a list of applicants. The search began in October of 2022 and people had until the end of December to apply for the position. The names of the candidates will be released at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
nbc15.com
Harry Potter in Concert returns to Overture Center for 5th year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts will soon welcome a performance for muggles, witches, and wizards alike. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns for its fifth installment on Saturday, February 11 with showings at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Madison Symphony Orchestra will perform...
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
nbc15.com
MPD: Group of suspects allegedly steal personal items from women at west side gym
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a group of suspects allegedly stole credit cards, cash and other personal items from another group of women at a gym on Madison’s west side. Madison Police Department said each woman whose items were stolen reported that they kept the items in an...
Comments / 0