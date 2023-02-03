ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District will step down over the summer. On Wednesday, the district announced Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. “There are times when we all struggle with choosing between doing what is right and doing...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

Elections, State of the State Address, and State of the Union Address: All major political events and each fall on a Tuesday. But why?. Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. A rural Wisconsin mom is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Nearly 1,000 blooming orchids on display at Bolz Conservatory

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Take it or leaf it, orchids are taking over the Bolz Conservatory for the better half of a month and patrons from far and wide are invited to admire. Under the Glass Top of the conservatory, the Orchid Escape features hundreds of orchids this year, in what Olbrich Botanical Gardens is calling “the greatest show of plant diversity on Earth.” Visitors can peel off the winter layers and indulge in an hour or two of tropical paradise on Madison’s east side.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison area leaders speak on Biden's upcoming visit

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

FIRST ALRT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is the calm before the storm, as active weather returns to southern Wisconsin later tonight. We’ll start today with sunny skies, with clouds building in through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. There are some slight changes to the forecast, as...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville narrows down finalists in the search for new city manager

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville is narrowing down the list in its search for the next city manager, it announced Monday afternoon. Officials said the City Council met on Monday to finalize a list of applicants. The search began in October of 2022 and people had until the end of December to apply for the position. The names of the candidates will be released at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Harry Potter in Concert returns to Overture Center for 5th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts will soon welcome a performance for muggles, witches, and wizards alike. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns for its fifth installment on Saturday, February 11 with showings at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Madison Symphony Orchestra will perform...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
MADISON, WI

