Canny swam the #2 time in the NCAA this weekend in the 200 free (1:42.78). The 200 free was the only event where Virginia had 0 A finalists last year at NCAAs. Live Results: “2023 Cavalier Invitational” on MeetMobile. Teams: UVA, George Washington, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, UNC-Wilmington,...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO