Despite Big Layoffs, It's Still a Great Time to Work in Tech, Experts Say: ‘I've Seen Bad Job Markets…This Is Not It'

Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
NBC Philadelphia
Zoom to Lay Off 1,300 Employees, Or About 15% of Its Workforce
Zoom on Tuesday announced plans to cut about 1,300 workers, or 15% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared to the company's website. CEO Eric Yuan wrote in the blog post that as the world continues to adjust to life after the pandemic, the company needs to adapt to the "uncertainty of the global economy."
NBC Philadelphia
Jim Cramer Says to Not Lose Sight of Investing Fundamentals Despite the Bull Market
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors to stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run. Stocks rose on Tuesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the disinflationary process is in its early stages during a speech at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
NBC Philadelphia
London's Rental Market Is in Crisis. Here's Why and How Renters Are Struggling
Stories about soaring rents and the search for a new place to live taking months are all too common in London right now. The city's rental market is in crisis, and renters are facing the consequences. One of them is Daniel Lloyd, who lives with his flatmate in southwest London....
NBC Philadelphia
Microsoft Likely to Reveal ChatGPT-Related Service at Event on Tuesday
Microsoft on Monday announced plans to host a news event Tuesday that could be related to the AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company confirmed the event minutes after rival Google announced its own answer to ChatGPT, called Bard. Microsoft's event follows the company's January announcement regarding its new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment...
NBC Philadelphia
Fed's Neel Kashkari Says Central Bank Has Not Made Enough Progress, Keeping His Rate Outlook
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday that explosive jobs growth is evidence that the central bank has more work to do when it comes to taming inflation. Kashkari's indication that the fed funds rate needs to rise to 5.4% puts him in a more aggressive slot compared to his fellow policymakers.
NBC Philadelphia
Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Starting to Ease, But Interest Rates Still Likely to Rise
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that disinflation "has begun" but is going to take time. Markets latched onto Powell's words and briefly turned positive, before flipping back to negative after he cautioned about stronger-than-expected economic data. "If we continue to get, for example, strong labor market reports or...
NBC Philadelphia
China's Economy Will Grow 5% This Year, Fitch Ratings Says in Upgraded Forecast
Fitch Ratings expects China's economy to grow 5% in 2023 – an improved outlook from its previous 4.1% growth prediction. UBS estimates that China's households have a total of excess savings worth 4-4.6 trillion yuan ($590 billion to $678 billion) China's economy will expand by 5% in 2023, Fitch...
NBC Philadelphia
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks
U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 42 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.12% and 0.06%, respectively. Chipotle shares fell more than 4% after missing expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest results....
NBC Philadelphia
Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover in Doubt as UK Regulator Raises Competition Concerns
In a provisional decision Wednesday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard would lead to a lessening of competition. The regulator outlined a notice of possible remedies suggesting Microsoft divest part or all of Activision Blizzard, or terminate the deal completely. The Microsoft-Activision deal also...
NBC Philadelphia
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Fed Says Inflation Is on the Decline
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight acknowledged that inflation is declining — a sign the central bank may soon pause its rate hikes. U.S. futures, meanwhile, are mixed after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
NBC Philadelphia
Stocks Fall as Investors Look to Latest Corporate Earnings, Fed Chair Powell's Speech
U.S. stock fell Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious amid rising bond yields while watching latest batch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 190 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.1%. Investors were taking some profits after the stock market's...
NBC Philadelphia
Subway Will No Longer Make Its Sandwiches With Pre-Sliced Meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
NBC Philadelphia
Google Announces Bard A.I. in Response to ChatGPT
Google announced a new conversational AI technology it will open up to public testing called Bard. It confirms CNBC's prior reporting of a new chat technology to rival the increasingly popular ChatGPT. Google will open up Bard to "trusted testers" before making it more widely available to the public in...
Comments / 0