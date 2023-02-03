ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sleeping camper's tent set on fire

Police are appealing for information after a man's tent was set alight while he was sleeping inside it. The tent was pitched at Willsbridge Mill Nature Reserve in Bristol and was set on fire at about 18:30GMT on Saturday. "Thankfully, the man was woken by the smell of smoke," and...
BBC

Toddler very lucky to survive stabbing by mother, court told

A toddler who was stabbed by her mother in Northern Ireland was "very lucky" to survive, a court has been told. Her baby brother died after also being stabbed. The children's mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021. The...
BBC

Swindon woman jailed for falsely accusing stranger of rape

A 26-year-old woman has been jailed after falsely accusing a delivery driver of raping her. Sophie James, of Frobisher Drive, Walcot, Swindon, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after "fabricating" the crime in August 2019. Det Con Chris Hughes of Wiltshire Police said the impact her behaviour had...
BBC

Two Preston men guilty of stab murder after party fight

Two men have been convicted of murdering a man stabbed to death in the street following a fight at a party. Lee Dawson, 42, had been asked to leave the party after punching Benjamin Bibby in Preston on 17 June, Lancashire Police said. Bibby, 21, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, also...
BBC

Bailey Atkinson: Six more arrested on suspicion of murder

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old man from Walsall. Bailey Atkinson died after being stabbed multiple times in the town centre in the early hours of 28 January, West Midlands Police said. Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested after being stopped in a...
BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a ten-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection, police said, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being sought by...
BBC

Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents

Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC

David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses

Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
BBC

David Carrick: Serial rapist PC humiliated victims, court hears

A victim of serial rapist David Carrick has spoken of meeting "evil" when she was attacked by the Met Police officer who carried out a "catalogue" of sexual offences. Carrick used his role to intimidate women, threatening one with his baton and sending another a picture of his gun saying "I am the boss".
BBC

Law-breaking Norfolk police officers to be hunted down - PCC

A chief constable is "hunting" for officers who have broken the law or committed misconduct, according to a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Giles Orpen-Smellie admitted that some of Norfolk's police officers "do get it wrong". Chief Constable Paul Sanford said his force would be "moving them out". It follows...
BBC

Drug dealer caught after using pigeon-fancying terms in Encrochat

A pigeon-fancying drug dealer who was caught after he shared information about his loft in encrypted messages has been jailed. Merseyside Police said Stephen Gildea, of Aintree, admitted being involved in cocaine and heroin trafficking in 2020. The 37-year-old was arrested in April 2022 after his pigeon racing references on...
BBC

Missing 11-year-old girl in Galashiels found safe and well

An 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Scottish Borders has been found safe and well. A community-wide search was launched for the youngster, who was reported missing in Galashiels on Sunday. Officers said they had grown concerned for her safety on Monday afternoon after she had not turned up...
BBC

Bournemouth: Asylum seeker killer could be deported after life sentence

An Afghan asylum seeker and convicted triple killer will be considered for deportation after serving a life sentence for murdering a man outside a takeaway shop. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai stabbed Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in a row over an e-scooter in March last year. He was sentenced to a minimum...
BBC

Australia shark attack victim identified as schoolgirl Stella Berry

A 16-year-old killed by a shark while swimming in a Western Australia (WA) river has been identified as Stella Berry. The schoolgirl was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River in Perth on Saturday. Stella was riding jet skis with friends when she jumped into the water to...
BBC

Commissioner warns rape victims 'forced to choose between healthcare and justice'

Rape victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice, Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner has said. Geraldine Hanna said victims were asked to consent to "excessive" personal data being handed over during trials, including counselling notes. The victims of crime commissioner focusses on victims' needs. Ms Hanna,...
BBC

Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner

Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC

Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead with husband and daughter

The head of private school Epsom College has been found dead along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in a property on school grounds. Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie were found dead at 01:10 GMT on Sunday. Officers from Surrey Police said they were...
BBC

Nicola Bulley: Friend unhappy with search area 'tourists'

A friend of missing Nicola Bulley has said an influx of visitors to the search area has made it feel like a "tourist spot". The 45-year-old mother-of-two went missing 12 days ago on a riverside walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. Heather Gibbons said the family understood "human nature"...

