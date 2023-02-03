ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleach Cosplay Hypes Up Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning later this year with its next slate of highly anticipated episodes, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the reunion with Yoruichi Shihouin! After waiting over a decade, Bleach's anime adaptation returned in full and took on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series. Despite all ...
Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Moro Square Up in Viral Fan-Anime

It seems like forever ago that Dragon Ball Super graced our screens with an anime series - but a LOT has happened in the Dragon Ball Super manga that fans have wanted to see adapted into anime glory. One such milestone was the epic battle between Goku and "Planet-Eater" Moro, an ancient sorcerer who broke ...
Demon Slayer Celebrates Giyu's Birthday With Special Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has gone all out for Giyu Tomioka's birthday with a cool new trailer showing off some of the Water Hashira's best moments! Tomioka was one of the very first characters we were introduced to in Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, so it's no surprise that he still ranks highly on ...
Dragon Ball Releases 'Ultra God Mission' Episode 7 Synopsis

Dragon Ball has put out the synopsis for Episode 7 of the "Ultra God Mission" Arc, which is currently running through the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. The synopsis reads: "Episode 7: A Turbulent Super Space-Time Battle From Dark King Demigra's Demonic Grasp! - After defeating Super Syn Shenron, it seemed that the crisis was ...
Manga and Webtoon Publishers Are Dominating the Comics Industry

These days, manga is giving comics a run for it. The medium has been popular for decades, of course, but its recent push outside of Japan proves manga is for everyone. In the past few years, manga publishers have been outselling Western comic prints with ease, and a stunning graph shows just how well manga ...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way

The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz

Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release

Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
Chainsaw Man Blu-ray Sales Plummet in Second Week

There is no denying that Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest names in anime right now. Last year, the show brought out season one in the fall, and it became the talk of social media. From its stunning fight sequences to its brutal action, Chainsaw Man had plenty to keep fans buzzing and that ...
Naruto Was Robbed of a Seriously Cute Sasuke x Sakura Scene

Naruto may not be all into romance, but that doesn't stop fans from geeking out over its ships. From the series' start to now, the anime fandom is as intrigued by Naruto's couples as it is by their battles. Of course, this is why mainstream couples like Sasuke x Sakura are some of the best-known ...
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Funko Pops Have Arrived

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series is set to debut on the Disney Channel on February 10 and on Disney+ on February 15. At the time of writing the release date is only days away, so Funko is swooping in to get fans of all ages hyped with Funko Pops of, you guessed ...
DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity

DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced

WizKids will be releasing its second Dungeons & Dragons-themed line-drawling game later this year. Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep is WizKids' second installment of its Dungeon Scrawler series, a game in which players race to clear a dungeon maze by defeating monsters and collecting treasures. While the first game in the series involved a trip ...
The Last of Us Episode 5 Premiering Early on HBO Max

Fans are going to be able to watch the fifth episode of The Last of Us a little earlier than usual next week. While the hit survival series typically airs Sunday nights simulcast between HBO and HBO Max, Super Bowl LVII is causing the cable channel to air Episode 5 earlier in the week. Ahead of Sunday's The Last of Us Episode 4, it was revealed Episode 5 will air Friday, February 10th, during the same time.
Daredevil: Born Again Star Says Fans Will Be Surprised by Reboot

Rest assured Daredevil: Born Again is going to be just as exciting as Netflix's original Daredevil series, even though the two are set to be very different than one another. That much comes from the Kingpin of crime himself Vincent D'Onofrio, who recently talked a little about the upcoming reboot with some fans over Twitter. ...
Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In

Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...

