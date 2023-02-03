Read full article on original website
Related
Bleach Cosplay Hypes Up Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning later this year with its next slate of highly anticipated episodes, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the reunion with Yoruichi Shihouin! After waiting over a decade, Bleach's anime adaptation returned in full and took on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series. Despite all ...
Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Moro Square Up in Viral Fan-Anime
It seems like forever ago that Dragon Ball Super graced our screens with an anime series - but a LOT has happened in the Dragon Ball Super manga that fans have wanted to see adapted into anime glory. One such milestone was the epic battle between Goku and "Planet-Eater" Moro, an ancient sorcerer who broke ...
Demon Slayer Celebrates Giyu's Birthday With Special Trailer
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has gone all out for Giyu Tomioka's birthday with a cool new trailer showing off some of the Water Hashira's best moments! Tomioka was one of the very first characters we were introduced to in Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, so it's no surprise that he still ranks highly on ...
Dragon Ball Releases 'Ultra God Mission' Episode 7 Synopsis
Dragon Ball has put out the synopsis for Episode 7 of the "Ultra God Mission" Arc, which is currently running through the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. The synopsis reads: "Episode 7: A Turbulent Super Space-Time Battle From Dark King Demigra's Demonic Grasp! - After defeating Super Syn Shenron, it seemed that the crisis was ...
Manga and Webtoon Publishers Are Dominating the Comics Industry
These days, manga is giving comics a run for it. The medium has been popular for decades, of course, but its recent push outside of Japan proves manga is for everyone. In the past few years, manga publishers have been outselling Western comic prints with ease, and a stunning graph shows just how well manga ...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
Chainsaw Man Blu-ray Sales Plummet in Second Week
There is no denying that Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest names in anime right now. Last year, the show brought out season one in the fall, and it became the talk of social media. From its stunning fight sequences to its brutal action, Chainsaw Man had plenty to keep fans buzzing and that ...
Naruto Was Robbed of a Seriously Cute Sasuke x Sakura Scene
Naruto may not be all into romance, but that doesn't stop fans from geeking out over its ships. From the series' start to now, the anime fandom is as intrigued by Naruto's couples as it is by their battles. Of course, this is why mainstream couples like Sasuke x Sakura are some of the best-known ...
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Funko Pops Have Arrived
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series is set to debut on the Disney Channel on February 10 and on Disney+ on February 15. At the time of writing the release date is only days away, so Funko is swooping in to get fans of all ages hyped with Funko Pops of, you guessed ...
DC Reveals Stunning Shazam #1 Covers and First Look Preview (Exclusive)
DC Comics' Billy Batson is getting some welcome shine in a new solo series, and we've got your first look at a new preview of the issue and some of the book's stunning covers right here! Shazam #1 will feature the stellar team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora, and as you can see from ...
Netflix's Ginny & Georgia Dethrones Another Fan-Favorite Show to Enter All-Time Top 10
Netflix has released the latest batch of weekly data revealing what subscribers have been watching for the past week, and one series has made a big mark. According to the streamer, hit series Ginny & Georgia season 2 has managed to leap onto the All-Time Top 10 English-Language TV Series list for Netflix, kicking out ...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Hasbro Marvel Legends BAF Wave Is On Sale Now
Following the debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Funko Pops way back in December, Hasbro is delivering their first Marvel Legends figures based on the upcoming film. For the most part, The Ant-Man 3 Marvel Legends figures cover the same ground as the Pops with figures of Ant-Man, Wasp, and Kang the Conqueror at ...
DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity
DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced
WizKids will be releasing its second Dungeons & Dragons-themed line-drawling game later this year. Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep is WizKids' second installment of its Dungeon Scrawler series, a game in which players race to clear a dungeon maze by defeating monsters and collecting treasures. While the first game in the series involved a trip ...
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 5 Premiering Early on HBO Max
Fans are going to be able to watch the fifth episode of The Last of Us a little earlier than usual next week. While the hit survival series typically airs Sunday nights simulcast between HBO and HBO Max, Super Bowl LVII is causing the cable channel to air Episode 5 earlier in the week. Ahead of Sunday's The Last of Us Episode 4, it was revealed Episode 5 will air Friday, February 10th, during the same time.
Daredevil: Born Again Star Says Fans Will Be Surprised by Reboot
Rest assured Daredevil: Born Again is going to be just as exciting as Netflix's original Daredevil series, even though the two are set to be very different than one another. That much comes from the Kingpin of crime himself Vincent D'Onofrio, who recently talked a little about the upcoming reboot with some fans over Twitter. ...
Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In
Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
Comments / 0