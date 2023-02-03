Daycare owner sentenced for shooting husband over child sex abuse allegations

A Baltimore County woman who shot her husband over allegations that he sexually abused children at her daycare was sentenced to four-years in prison Friday.

Shanteari Weems shot James Weems, a former Baltimore Police officer, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., last summer after she'd confronted him about the alleged abuse.

According to court records, Shanteari owned Lil' Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills. James had worked for his wife at the daycare which included driving a bus.

Police began investigating James after at least three children reported being sexually assaulted by him.

James is still in custody awaiting a May 22nd trial.