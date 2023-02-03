ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Daycare owner sentenced for shooting husband over child sex abuse allegations

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAvBm_0kbb7Qth00

A Baltimore County woman who shot her husband over allegations that he sexually abused children at her daycare was sentenced to four-years in prison Friday.

Shanteari Weems shot James Weems, a former Baltimore Police officer, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., last summer after she'd confronted him about the alleged abuse.

RELATED: Prosecutors seek jail time for Baltimore County daycare owner accused of shooting husband at D.C. hotel

According to court records, Shanteari owned Lil' Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills. James had worked for his wife at the daycare which included driving a bus.

Police began investigating James after at least three children reported being sexually assaulted by him.

MORE: How police found out about a daycare bus driver accused of sexually abusing children

James is still in custody awaiting a May 22nd trial.

Comments / 3

Related
WJLA

Trial delayed for former PGPD officer charged with killing handcuffed man

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Suspended Prince George's County Police Department Cpl. Michael Owen, accused of murder for shooting a handcuffed man, William Green, three years ago had accepted a plea deal to voluntary manslaughter for a lesser sentence from State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. But then, a judge rejected the deal and Braveboy claimed she was ready for trial.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Woman shot, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic. Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Inmate dies in Metropolitan Police Department custody

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating how an inmate died in their custody. Just four hours after 44-year-old Marquez Parker was arrested on Thursday, he was found unresponsive in a holding cell at the Second District cell block. Parker faced armed kidnapping charges after a police investigation found he forced […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy