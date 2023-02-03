Free screenings in Lafayette for National Heart Month

LAFAYETTE, La. — Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) in Lafayette is offering free screening events to raise awareness about heart disease and promote heart health in observance of National Heart Month.

Guests will receive a complimentary Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Blood Pressure screenings, says Bevi Jimenez, Public Relations Specialist. An EKG is a painless test that records the electrical signals of the heart. The screening can detect blockages, the thickness of the heart wall, past heart attacks and more.

Results will be reviewed on site by CIS interventional cardiologist, Dr. John Lawrence. Refreshments will be provided.

Two dates are available: Friday, February 10 & Friday, February 24 from 1 to 4 pm.

Risk factors of cardiovascular disease include family history, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as smoking, being overweight or being inactive, according to CIS.

Registration is required. Please click here to reserve your spot or by calling (985) 873-5058 with any questions.

