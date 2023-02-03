Ticked off! @lottery office

I am ticked off the Florida Lottery District office in Altamonte Springs. They are sorely understaffed. I have been there three times to collect ticket winnings and it has taken over two hours to process and redeem them. The wait time is longer when staff are on lunch breaks. Not to mention, each time, the line winds outside the office. Maybe the Lottery folks can use some of the collected hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in a larger facility and a bit more staffing.

I am ticked off at this newfangled crap called fiber-optic! My TV goes out all the time! Back in the ‘60′s, all I had to do was move the rabbit ears and I would get reception! No down time! And it was free! Now I pay through the nose for non-service! No wonder people are on edge and broke as nothing works anymore! But they certainly want your money!

I know you think you are all that and a box of Cracker Jack’s, but you are not entitled to park in a handicap spot because it’s raining or OMG you have a sports car. I am ticked off at the cops that don’t give you a ticket too.

In Belle Isle on Hoffner Avenue before and after the slow 25 MPH curves there are 35 MPH speed limit signs to and from Conway. They now have new radar road signs which start flashing if you’re any speed over 20 MPH. That causes many drivers to slow way down into the 20s. All other radar signs including Belle Isle’s only flash at the speed limit or beyond. This is outrageous and ticks off hundreds of drivers a day. Please fix this to the standard operation.

The flip side

Thank you to the nice young couple sitting next to us at Cracker Barrel who, as they were leaving, sweetly wished us a blessed day...only to later find out they had then paid for our meals. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.