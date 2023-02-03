ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

China claims weather balloon, not spy tool, drifted off-course over West; U.S. postpones Beijing trip

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Related
White House credits defense improvements for identifying Chinese balloon

U.S. officials said Monday that improvements ordered by President Joe Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped to identify last week’s spy balloon — and to determine that similar flights were conducted at multiple points during the Trump administration. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said...
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Harrowing video shows reporter live on TV as earthquake hits Turkey

Television reporter Yuksel Akalan was broadcasting live from the streets of Malatya, Turkey, after Monday's devastating earthquake when the ground started shaking beneath his feet. Akalan and a group of others on the road are seen taking off down the street as the shaking begins. As the cameraman also turns to run, the sound of a building collapsing can be heard."As we were heading to the rubble to (film) search and rescue efforts, there were two consecutive aftershocks with a loud noise, and the building you are seeing on my left was brought down to earth," Akalan said, according to Reuters. "There was a lot of dust. A local resident is coming and he is covered in dust."The video shows Akalan coming upon a mother and her daughter in the road and helping them evacuate, urging the young girl to remain calm.At least 1,900 people were killed and many more wounded across Turkey and Syria when two separate earthquakes and multiple aftershocks hit the region early Monday. Rescue workers said they expected the death toll to climb.
What’s driving up egg prices? Social media spawns conspiracy theories

The high price of eggs at grocery stores across the country has spawned conspiracy theories as social media users look for a villain to blame. The latest: Chicken feed. Some users on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter have posted that their hens stopped laying eggs and speculated common chicken feed products are the cause. Some even suggest feed producers intentionally made their products deficient to stop backyard egg production, forcing people to buy eggs at inflated prices.
At least 2.3k killed as 7.8 earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities feared the death toll would climb as rescuers searched...
Pakistan’s ex-president Pervez Musharraf dies at 79

Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. He was 79. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military...
Bird flu cases spill over to mammals in Oregon, across the U.S.

Oregon wildlife officials said they have diagnosed a handful of wild mammals with highly pathogenic avian flu – but they do not consider it an outbreak. The disease, commonly known as bird flu, is usually associated with wild birds and backyard flocks. It has killed thousands of birds throughout the state in recent months and led to the death and euthanization of millions of chickens and other domestic birds across the U.S.
Infant born in earthquake rubble saved by Syrian rescuers

Residents in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building leveled by this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday. The newborn girl was found buried under the...
