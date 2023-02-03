ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing five-year-old and his mother. Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, age 26, and her son, Christopher Park have been missing since October 2022. O’Donnell and the father are not together but had shared custody of Christopher until they disappeared.
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
Stolen car crashes into Vancouver house; 5-year-old inside home injured

A stolen car crashed into a Vancouver house on Sunday, injuring a 5-year-old inside the home, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver apparently missed a turn in the road, resulting in the car stuck halfway inside the house. Officers and firefighters responded to 4710 Northeast 56th Place at 8:12 p.m. after neighbors reported the crash and that the car’s occupants were fleeing on foot.
