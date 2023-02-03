Read full article on original website
Related
16-year-old accused of selling drugs in downtown Portland also connected to shooting, police say
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday after witnessing him selling drugs near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, but then police quickly linked him to a shooting in the area the day before, the Portland Police Bureau said. The juvenile, who won’t be publicly named, is accused of firing a...
Portland police identify man found dead after Mill Park shooting
Portland Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a man found dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on Saturday.
Authorities searching for Hood River armed robbery suspect
The Hood River Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public in helping capture an armed robbery suspect.
KATU.com
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
kptv.com
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
20-year-old man who lost mother in Portland shooting two decades ago fatally shot outside SE Portland bar
Tyz’Juan James was an infant two decades ago when someone sprayed his North Portland house with at least 17 bullets, killing his mother and blinding his father who were on the front porch, smoking cigarettes. At 9 months old, he was inside the house and escaped injury.
kptv.com
Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing five-year-old and his mother. Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, age 26, and her son, Christopher Park have been missing since October 2022. O’Donnell and the father are not together but had shared custody of Christopher until they disappeared.
Hood River man involved in hours-long standoff identified as military veteran
Authorities identified the man who was arrested after barricading himself inside a Hood River home where he allegedly fired a gun multiple times as a military veteran.
kptv.com
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
Stolen car crashes into Vancouver house; 5-year-old inside home injured
A stolen car crashed into a Vancouver house on Sunday, injuring a 5-year-old inside the home, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver apparently missed a turn in the road, resulting in the car stuck halfway inside the house. Officers and firefighters responded to 4710 Northeast 56th Place at 8:12 p.m. after neighbors reported the crash and that the car’s occupants were fleeing on foot.
Man shot in broad daylight in SW Portland, rushed to hospital
A man was brought to a hospital after being shot in Southwest Portland on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
kptv.com
Clark Co. man arrested after domestic violence, armed standoff with police
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 57-year-old La Center man was arrested Thursday evening after an armed standoff with police in Clark County, Wash., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:30 p.m., deputies responded a rural property in the 34600 Block of Northeast 127th Avenue in...
Oregon City investigating city-wide server issue hindering services
Computer problems are snarling government business in Oregon City. The Clackamas County city issued an email to employees Monday morning that some services, including billing and permitting, were down due to unspecified issues with accessing server files, said Jarrod Lyman, communications manager for the city.
‘Anarchists’ release Belmont Goats in protest of homeless sweeps
Portland’s famed Belmont Goats were temporarily set free early Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. Robin Casey, co-owner of the Belmont Goats, said she discovered Tuesday morning that the goats’ fence had been cut and...
Families of men killed by deputies ask judge to consolidate cases against Clark County
Lawyers for the families of two men shot and killed by Clark County deputies in a three month period have asked a federal judge to consolidate their wrongful death lawsuits against the county into one trial.
KTVZ
Nearly 60 years after rancher is lost in John Day River flood, answers finally come, thanks to advanced DNA testing
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 60 years after an Eastern Oregon rancher was lost in a John Day River flood, and 33 years after remains were discovered by a rafting group, his remains have been positively identified, thanks to advanced DNA testing, Oregon State Police said Monday. On March 26,...
Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days
A Black state lawmaker who was pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days last week was told by an officer during the second stop that he couldn’t be cited because he is a state representative. Body cam footage released by the Oregon State Police to The...
kptv.com
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
Public asked for help identifying suspect in Gresham park attack
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police have released surveillance video of a man believed to be the suspect in a Jan. 19 attempted sexual assault, and are asking for the public's help to identify the person. The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1