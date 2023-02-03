Special election next week in Allegheny County

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A special election will be held for State House district positions in Allegheny County on Feb. 7.

Three seats are vacant. The 32nd Legislative District saw the death of former Rep. Tony DeLuca. The 34th District is open due to the resignation of Summer Lee who was elected to a U.S. representative seat. The 35th District seat opened when Austin Davis won election as Lieutenant Governor.

DeLuca was a Democrat and died of lymphoma in October 2022. After his death, he won re-election to his seat, and the special election later was announced.

Democrat Joe McAndrew is vying against Republican Clay Walker for the 32nd District seat. Precincts include Oakmont, Penn Hills, Verona, and a portion of Plum (Precincts 00-01 through 00-03, 00-07, and 00-17 through 00-21), according to the Allegheny County website.

Summer Lee is a Democrat. Democrat Abigail Salisbury is vying against Republican Robert Pagane for the 34th District seat. Precincts include Braddock, Braddock Hills, Chalfant, Churchill, East Pittsburgh, Edgewood, Forest Hills, North Braddock, Rankin, Swissvale, Wilkins, Wilkinsburg, and a portion of Pittsburgh (Precincts 13-01, 13-08, 13-10, 13-13, 13-14, 14-12, 14-13, 14-14, 14-15, 14-16, 14-17 and 14-18)

Austin Davis is a Democrat. Democrat Matthew Gergely is vying against Republican Don Nevills for the 35th District seat. Precincts include Clairton, Duquesne, Homestead, Liberty, Lincoln, McKeesport, Munhall, Port Vue, South Versailles, Versailles, West Homestead, Whitaker, White Oak, and a portion of West Mifflin (Precincts 00-03, 00-04 and 00-15).

