ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Special election next week in Allegheny County

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOdov_0kbb6aoI00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A special election will be held for State House district positions in Allegheny County on Feb. 7.

Three seats are vacant. The 32nd Legislative District saw the death of former Rep. Tony DeLuca. The 34th District is open due to the resignation of Summer Lee who was elected to a U.S. representative seat. The 35th District seat opened when Austin Davis won election as Lieutenant Governor.

DeLuca was a Democrat and died of lymphoma in October 2022. After his death, he won re-election to his seat, and the special election later was announced.

Pa. representative dies after battle with lymphoma Late Pennsylvania State Rep. Tony DeLuca wins re-election one month after passing

Democrat Joe McAndrew is vying against Republican Clay Walker for the 32nd District seat. Precincts include Oakmont, Penn Hills, Verona, and a portion of Plum (Precincts 00-01 through 00-03, 00-07, and 00-17 through 00-21), according to the Allegheny County website.

Summer Lee is a Democrat. Democrat Abigail Salisbury is vying against Republican Robert Pagane for the 34th District seat. Precincts include Braddock, Braddock Hills, Chalfant, Churchill, East Pittsburgh, Edgewood, Forest Hills, North Braddock, Rankin, Swissvale, Wilkins, Wilkinsburg, and a portion of Pittsburgh (Precincts 13-01, 13-08, 13-10, 13-13, 13-14, 14-12, 14-13, 14-14, 14-15, 14-16, 14-17 and 14-18)

Austin Davis is a Democrat. Democrat Matthew Gergely is vying against Republican Don Nevills for the 35th District seat. Precincts include Clairton, Duquesne, Homestead, Liberty, Lincoln, McKeesport, Munhall, Port Vue, South Versailles, Versailles, West Homestead, Whitaker, White Oak, and a portion of West Mifflin (Precincts 00-03, 00-04 and 00-15).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Officer killed, 2nd badly wounded in western Pennsylvania

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man having a “mental health crisis” shot and killed one police officer, critically wounded a second and fired at a third before being wounded in a shootout in a western Pennsylvania city on Monday, authorities said. Two officers were dispatched shortly after noon to a domestic disturbance call in McKeesport, […]
MCKEESPORT, PA
WTAJ

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at our sister station abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kirsten Stewart, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES

The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

YourErie

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy