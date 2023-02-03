ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Chinese surveillance balloon now drifting across the middle of the U.S., Pentagon confirms

By Ashley Murray
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDPFJ_0kbb6USo00

A Chinese balloon flies above Billings, Montana on Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo by Chase Doak/Special to States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will postpone his planned trip to Beijing after the U.S. detected a supsected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over Montana.

A senior State Department official said Friday that despite the Chinese government claiming the balloon had entered U.S. airspace accidentally, its presence was a “clear violation of sovereignty.”

The Pentagon press secretary confirmed midday Friday that the balloon is now over the center of the U.S. and people can look up and see it. He told reporters that we’re “not going to get into an hour by hour location of the balloon.”

The balloon does not pose a “physical or military risk to people on the ground,” said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary.

He added that what makes this different from similar events “is the duration and length of which it has been over U.S territory.”

President Joe Biden was briefed about the balloon Tuesday, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Ryder said midday Friday that the balloon was traveling at an altitude of 60,000 feet and was expected to remain over the U.S. “for a few days.”

Ryder said the balloon is “maneuverable” and “has changed course,” but would not answer reporters’ questions about a specific location or when the aircraft changed its position.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, early Friday afternoon posted to Twitter that the balloon was over his state.

“I can confirm the Chinese spy ballon (sic) is over NE KS. My staff is in contact with law enforcement officials,” he wrote. “I condemn any attempts the Chinese make to spy on Americans. President Biden must protect the sovereignty of the U.S. whether it’s our airspace or the southern border.”

The Pentagon did not immediately answer an inquiry to confirm Marshall’s assertion.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday characterized the vehicle as a civilian airship used for meteorological research that deviated from its planned flight path.

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure,” the spokesperson said in a statement — in other words, an action that could not be anticipated or controlled.

Blinken was scheduled to depart for Beijing Friday night for what was meant to be a wide-ranging meeting with Chinese counterparts following President Joe Biden’s November meeting in Bali with China President Xi Jinping.

However, after consultations with the Pentagon and Congress, the State Department concluded that “conditions are not right at this moment for Secretary Blinken to travel to China,” the senior State Department official said, speaking to reporters on background.

Montana’s U.S. Sen. John Tester said Friday morning that he has been monitoring the situation.

“I am in contact with DOD and Intelligence officials about this completely unacceptable provocation,”  Tester wrote on Twitter early Friday. “I am receiving a classified briefing once I return to Washington and will hold everyone accountable until I get real answers.”

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the U.S. had detected and begun tracking the balloon, which is traveling at a high altitude, “well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” according to Ryder.

“Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information,” Ryder said.

The “sizable” balloon entered U.S. continental airspace “a couple of days ago,” a Pentagon senior official told reporters Thursday.

The official said the Pentagon is “very confident” the balloon belonged to the People’s Republic of China and that the U.S. gained custody of the balloon when it entered U.S. airspace.

Officials decided not to shoot it down because of the risk to people and private property below, the senior official said.

The balloon is carrying a “payload” underneath, which Ryder described as surveillance equipment but would not give further details.

“It is big enough that, in reviewing our approach, we do recognize that any potential debris field would be significant and potentially cause civilian injuries or deaths, or significant property damage,” Ryder said Friday.

The balloon was spotted within days of a Montana state Legislature hearing on a bill that would prevent foreign adversaries from buying up agricultural land in Montana, States Newsroom’s Daily Montanan reported .

Montana is one of the several sites where U.S. nuclear missiles are based.

The post Chinese surveillance balloon now drifting across the middle of the U.S., Pentagon confirms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views

An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NEWTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect

The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers, the owner of Happy Puppy on 141st Avenue in the town of Cincinnati, was arrested Tuesday by the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office. Sommers, whose business has a long history of regulatory violations, was recently […] The post Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos

An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST CHESTER, IA
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000

An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid more […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa

A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy