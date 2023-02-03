Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
100-year old water mains getting replaced in two New Jersey towns
🔵 New Jersey American Water replacing aging water mains in two Monmouth County towns. 🔵 Several neighborhoods in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach will see new water mains. 🔵 New Jersey American Water announces time frame for work to replace aging water mains in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach.
For Ocean County Residents, Ciba’s Scars Run Deep
TOMS RIVER – Matthew Kelly made a quick stop in the pouring rain before he headed into Toms River North High School to attend a community meeting on a proposed settlement regarding the Ciba-Geigy superfund site. Born and raised in Toms River, Kelly was on familiar turf as both...
Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection
A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
New Jersey’s New State Park Will Be Made Up Of Nine Amazing Miles Of Abandoned Railroad Tracks
New Jersey is home to some fantastic state parks, and lush green areas and forests to visit. However, a newly proposed state park has my inner train enthusiast chugging with excitement. Interestingly enough, this proposed state park's main goal is to actually make parts of the state more accessible to...
Vandals wreck graves at historic cemetery in Vineland, NJ
🔴 Vandals damaged or destroyed grave markers in one of NJ's oldest cemeteries. 🔴 Many prominent people are interred on the grounds. Police are asking for the public's help in locating who damaged gravestones in an historic cemetery in South Jersey. Several headstone markers appear to have been...
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: Video
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoPhoto by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) It’s no mystery that speeding is dangerous. Reckless driving not only puts the driver in a hazardous situation, but it also puts everyone else around them in harm's way.
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
Partial wall collapse shuts down major New Jersey roadway ahead of commute
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A retaining wall partially collapsed on a New Jersey roadway Monday, causing major street closures ahead of the afternoon commute, officials said. The incident occurred near John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Route 139 in Jersey City. Traffic is currently closed in both directions on John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Route […]
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
Ciba-Geigy Pollution Settlement Hearing Scheduled For March 13 In Toms River; Will Allow Worried Local Residents To Express Concerns
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public meeting on Monday, March 13th regarding the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant site in Toms River. At the meeting, state officials will provide additional information and take questions regarding the assessment, and proposed restoration, of injured natural resources related to the recently announced settlement proposal.
Busted wind turbine in Bayonne, NJ has been wasting money for years
BAYONNE — A pricy wind turbine first put up over a decade ago in North Jersey has been out of use for more than two years along the Bayonne waterfront, leaving taxpayers wondering whether they'll see the savings once promised. The $5.6 million wind turbine project was a partnership...
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey
There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
New Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times
LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon. Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.
Retired Long Beach officer allegedly stole $47K from Ocean County PBA
A recently retired Long Beach Township police officer allegedly stole money from the local PBA while he was treasurer. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition on Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Between October 2018 and this past December,...
Unique and delicious donut shop reveals exciting new store in Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore, is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
Local Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Cocaine
OCEAN COUNTY – A Freehold Township man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. Andre Johnson, 47, pled guilty to Possession of Cocaine in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce with Intent to Distribute. At...
Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man who told police he was fishing prior to falling into a lake in Ocean County was pulled from the water this weekend. Police and first responders pulled a man from the frigid waters of Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood Township Sunday afternoon. At around 2 pm, Lakewood Police Department officers and EMTs arrived to find a man in the water who required assistance in getting out. Early reports claimed the man was a fisherman, but no fishing equipment was found nearby. The man was transported to Monmouth Medical Campus Southern Campus for treatment. The Lakewood The post Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Roadway collapse’ causing multiple road closures on John F. Kennedy Boulevard
A “roadway collapse” is causing multiple road closures on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, multiple local public safety agencies said this afternoon. “❗️Commuter Alert❗️Reports of a roadway collapse at JFK & Rt139 in JC has major road closures in that area. Commuters use alternate routes and allow for extra time. (12:55pm) @CityofBayonne @DavisForBayonne,” the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management tweeted.
