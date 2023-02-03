ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

NJ.com

Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection

A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
PIX11

Partial wall collapse shuts down major New Jersey roadway ahead of commute

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A retaining wall partially collapsed on a New Jersey roadway Monday, causing major street closures ahead of the afternoon commute, officials said. The incident occurred near John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Route 139 in Jersey City. Traffic is currently closed in both directions on John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Route […]
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ciba-Geigy Pollution Settlement Hearing Scheduled For March 13 In Toms River; Will Allow Worried Local Residents To Express Concerns

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public meeting on Monday, March 13th regarding the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant site in Toms River. At the meeting, state officials will provide additional information and take questions regarding the assessment, and proposed restoration, of injured natural resources related to the recently announced settlement proposal.
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey

There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township,  according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Cocaine

OCEAN COUNTY – A Freehold Township man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. Andre Johnson, 47, pled guilty to Possession of Cocaine in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce with Intent to Distribute. At...
Shore News Network

Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man who told police he was fishing prior to falling into a lake in Ocean County was pulled from the water this weekend. Police and first responders pulled a man from the frigid waters of Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood Township Sunday afternoon. At around 2 pm, Lakewood Police Department officers and EMTs arrived to find a man in the water who required assistance in getting out. Early reports claimed the man was a fisherman, but no fishing equipment was found nearby. The man was transported to Monmouth Medical Campus Southern Campus for treatment. The Lakewood The post Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com

‘Roadway collapse’ causing multiple road closures on John F. Kennedy Boulevard

A “roadway collapse” is causing multiple road closures on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, multiple local public safety agencies said this afternoon. “❗️Commuter Alert❗️Reports of a roadway collapse at JFK & Rt139 in JC has major road closures in that area. Commuters use alternate routes and allow for extra time. (12:55pm) @CityofBayonne @DavisForBayonne,” the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management tweeted.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

