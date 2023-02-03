Read full article on original website
Pelosi: US needs a ‘strong’ Republican Party and ‘this is not it’
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday, the morning after President Biden’s State of the Union address, that she believes the country needs a “strong” Republican Party but “this is not it.”. “It’s not our judgment about what it should be — it’s their judgment — but...
Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
President Biden urged unity during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, but there was little of that on display in a raucous chamber where the president was heckled by a number of newly empowered House Republicans. Biden’s speech was a blend of a victory lap over his first...
Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Wednesday she “didn’t take any bait” in heckling President Biden during his State of the Union address the night before. Greene told CNN’s Manu Raju in an interview that she was acting in her capacity as a representative of the people during the speech and received messages from constituents commending her.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Five things Biden didn’t talk about in the State of the Union
President Biden avoided talking about some major topics during his first State of the Union address before a divided Congress on Tuesday. Here are five things Biden didn’t include in his speech. Student loan forgiveness. Biden didn’t explicitly mention his student loan forgiveness plan, which is held up in...
Watch Biden’s State of the Union address and GOP response
(NewsNation) — During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden touted his four-part agenda focused on ending cancer, tackling the mental health crisis, helping veterans and beating the opioid and overdose epidemic. The president made his address before a joint session of Congress — split...
Romney on Santos: ‘He’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there’
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) he shouldn’t have attended the State of the Union address, much less positioned himself near the center of the House aisle to shake hands, slamming the New York Republican as “an embarrassment.”. Romney appeared to have a heated...
McConnell denies any ‘reprisal’ or ‘animus’ in bumping Scott from Commerce
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday denied that any “reprisal” or “animus” played a role in his decision to remove Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) from the Commerce Committee. “He had a temporary assignment on the committee, the way we do things, for two years,”...
