Stamford, CT

NBC New York

Police Search For Driver Who Struck Elderly Woman and Fled

Police in Queens are searching for a driver involved in a crash on Feb. 6, leaving a woman badly hurt. Police say a dark-colored Acura SUV was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Ave. Monday afternoon when it struck an 81-year-old woman crossing the street. The victim sustained serious physical injuries and...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

NYPD Officer Dies 3 Days After Being Shot During Off-Duty Robbery in Brooklyn

The 26-year-old NYPD officer shot in a botched Brooklyn robbery over the weekend has died, a day after the suspect in the shooting was arrested. Adeed Fayaz, a father of two, died Tuesday evening, hours after NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell had announced the arrest of 38-year-old Randy Jones. Jones was handcuffed by an NYPD detective assigned to the US Marshals Regional Task Force, officials said -- and it was Fayaz's own cuffs that brought him into police custody, they added.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Two Teen Students Shot Near Brooklyn High School: Police

Two teenagers were shot, one of whom was grazed in the head by a bullet, as gunfire rang out not far from a Brooklyn high school, officials said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. in the courtyard of a housing development at the intersection of Maujer Street and Humbolt Street in Williamsburg, according to FDNY officials. Seven shell casings could be seen on the ground at the scene afterward.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Missing NJ Woman Found Dead in Shallow Grave: Hudson County Prosecutor

Authorities are investigating the death of a missing Jersey City woman who was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, according to the local prosecutor's office. On Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder

A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
HARTFORD, CT

