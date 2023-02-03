Two teenagers were shot, one of whom was grazed in the head by a bullet, as gunfire rang out not far from a Brooklyn high school, officials said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. in the courtyard of a housing development at the intersection of Maujer Street and Humbolt Street in Williamsburg, according to FDNY officials. Seven shell casings could be seen on the ground at the scene afterward.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO