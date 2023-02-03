Read full article on original website
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
NBC New York
Person of Interest in Custody as Shot NYPD Cop, 26-Year-Old Dad of 2, Clings to Life
A person of interest wanted in Saturday night's botched car robbery that left an off-duty NYPD officer in grave condition, fighting for his life, is in police custody, multiple law enforcement sources told News 4. The development came Monday, two days after the 26-year-old officer was shot in the head...
NBC New York
Police Search For Driver Who Struck Elderly Woman and Fled
Police in Queens are searching for a driver involved in a crash on Feb. 6, leaving a woman badly hurt. Police say a dark-colored Acura SUV was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Ave. Monday afternoon when it struck an 81-year-old woman crossing the street. The victim sustained serious physical injuries and...
NBC New York
NYPD Officer Dies 3 Days After Being Shot During Off-Duty Robbery in Brooklyn
The 26-year-old NYPD officer shot in a botched Brooklyn robbery over the weekend has died, a day after the suspect in the shooting was arrested. Adeed Fayaz, a father of two, died Tuesday evening, hours after NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell had announced the arrest of 38-year-old Randy Jones. Jones was handcuffed by an NYPD detective assigned to the US Marshals Regional Task Force, officials said -- and it was Fayaz's own cuffs that brought him into police custody, they added.
NBC New York
Man Pleads Guilty to Nearly Killing Long Island Police Officer in 2021 Knife Attack
The man charged with trying to murder a Long Island police officer by stabbing him in the leg during a traffic stop pleaded guilty in the attack, and will spend 16 years in prison. Jonathan Nuñez on Monday entered guilty pleas to 10 criminal counts, as the man he nearly...
NBC New York
Man Eyed in NYPD Cop Shooting Arrested at Hotel 50 Miles Away — With Officer's Cuffs
A 38-year-old New York City man was arrested at a Rockland County Days Inn after allegedly fleeing there with his girlfriend and five young children following Saturday night's botched robbery in Brooklyn that left a 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer and father fighting for his life, police officials said Tuesday. Adeed...
NBC New York
Shot NYPD Cop, 26-Year-Old Married Dad of 2, Clings to Life; $20,000 Reward Offered
The reward in Saturday night's botched car robbery that left an off-duty NYPD officer fighting for his life into Monday has been raised to $20,000, the department announced, as top brass urged anyone with information to come forward. The 26-year-old officer was shot in the head when gunfire erupted behind...
NBC New York
Two Teen Students Shot Near Brooklyn High School: Police
Two teenagers were shot, one of whom was grazed in the head by a bullet, as gunfire rang out not far from a Brooklyn high school, officials said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. in the courtyard of a housing development at the intersection of Maujer Street and Humbolt Street in Williamsburg, according to FDNY officials. Seven shell casings could be seen on the ground at the scene afterward.
Man survives being shot twice in Queens; shooter at large
A 29-year-old man survived being shot twice in Queens Sunday morning, police said.
NBC New York
Missing NJ Woman Found Dead in Shallow Grave: Hudson County Prosecutor
Authorities are investigating the death of a missing Jersey City woman who was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, according to the local prosecutor's office. On Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NBC New York
NYPD Cop Suspected of Smashing Into Cars Drunk, Shooting at Uber Driver in Brooklyn
A wild scene unfolded in Brooklyn over the weekend when an off-duty NYPD officer, in a suspected booze-fueled trip, fired his gun at a bystander after crashing into several parked cars. The chaos unfolded around 2 a.m. Saturday in Bed-Stuy. Sources said officers responded near Tompkins Avenue and Vernon Avenue...
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
NBC New York
‘Afraid for My Life': Fake Con Ed Crew Breaks Into NYC Home, Ties Up Woman: Cops
Two men posing as Con Edison workers forced their way into a Brooklyn apartment late Monday and tied up a 58-year-old woman inside, threatening to shoot her if she yelled, authorities said Tuesday. The victim, Jenny Rodriguez, had minor injuries to her wrist and refused medical attention after the break-in...
DWI Crash: Teenage Girl Charged After 2 Seriously Injured In Dix Hills
A teenage girl has been accused of driving drunk after an overnight crash that seriously injured two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Dix Hills. The 17-year-old girl was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway,...
NBC New York
NYC Blanketed in Smoke by 5-Alarm NJ Fire; Arson Investigators Look at Ties to 2 Other Blazes
A massive fire in New Jersey sent smoke billowing over New York City Wednesday morning - and as firefighters reined that one in, a second major blaze broke out down the road. Arson investigators are now looking at both fires, and authorities indicate they're aware a third fire Tuesday night shares some similarities with Wednesday's blazes.
Off-duty NYPD officer shot in head during robbery attempt, fighting for life
An NYPD officer is in critical condition after being shot during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday night.
Pedestrian, 58, fatally struck by 2 vehicles on LI roadway: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island Sunday night, authorities said.
Police investigating apparent murder suicide involving retired NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Recently retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job was found dead in her home, along with her longtime boyfriend Alex Delone.
Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police
Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder
A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
