Columbus, OH

Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies

The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
Ohio State receives a crystal ball projection for recently offered offensive lineman

If there is one position Ohio State missed on during the 2023 recruiting cycle that makes the need in 2024 that much greater, it’s offensive tackle. The Buckeyes signed Luke Montgomery, Joshua Padilla, Austin Siereveld, and Miles Walker as their offensive line group this past class, with Montgomery expected to be a guy in the mix. Walker is viewed as a viable tackle option as well, but he was the lowest-rated player in the class, so the Connecticut native is viewed as more of a project.
Eight Ohio State Players Invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Ohio State will have eight participants in this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, center Luke Wypler, defensive end Zach Harrison, cornerback Cam Brown and safety Ronnie Hickman are among the 319 prospects who have been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Georgia-Based Memorabilia Company Selling Photo of Javon Bullard Hit That Left Marvin Harrison Jr. Concussed with “Night Night” Inscription

A Georgia-based memorabilia business called More Than Sports is selling two different signed photos of Javon Bullard's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. that knocked the OSU wideout unconscious during the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff loss late in the third quarter on New Year's Eve. On both photos, which are...
Jim Boeheim tried and failed to walk back his disrespectful comments about 3 other ACC teams

Jim Boeheim continues to dig his hole deeper and deeper. A recent story with ESPN saw the Syracuse Men’s Basketball head coach talking about his future and, perhaps more notably, the state of college basketball on the whole. As concepts like NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals grow in popularity in college sports, the 78-year Boeheim showed he wasn’t a fan of their use.
Browns land highly athletic defensive tackle in TDN's latest mock draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft now less than three months away, the Senior Bowl has not come and gone, and the NFL Scouting Combine is next on the pre-draft agenda. With a massive overhaul needed on the defensive side of the football, the Cleveland Browns will look to use their eight picks to add necessary young talent to their roster. Defensive tackle remains a massive need for them, and that’s why 2023 NFL Mock Drafts consistently mock them defensive linemen. The Draft Network was no different in their latest mock, giving the Browns Mazi Smith.
CLEVELAND, OH

