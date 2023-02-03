ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 11 and 41

Kittitas County hosting flood workshop for residents

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Kittitas County is hosting a workshop on flooding on Thursday, February 23 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Hal Holmes Community Center at 209 N. Ruby St. in Ellensburg. Residential flooding is a seasonal issue in some parts of Kittitas County and this year the county is providing...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches

NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
NACHES, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima police near second year of Project Guardian program

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is approaching its second year since starting Project Guardian, a program where police receive photos and details about special needs individuals before contact is made. This way, officers can be aware of behaviors to look out for and understand, before anyone with special needs has to contact their family or care team.
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY

One injured in DUI crash in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured in a DUI crash early Sunday in Yakima County. WSP says a 25-year-old man was driving eastbound on I-82 near Grandview City Limits when they lost control and rolled over, hitting a guardrail ad lightpole.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

YPD approaching second year of Project Guardian

YAKIMA, Wash.- Does someone in your family have special needs? If so, you may be interested in the Yakima Police Department’s (YPD) Project Guardian. A program developed to help keep your loved one with special needs, including autism, safe. Yakima Police launched Project Guardian almost two years ago to...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Benton County Sheriff’s Office helps concerned family look for man

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing. Hinkle was last seen driving a white 2010 Chevy Traverse. It has the Washington license plate BYK9728, according to BCSO. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Are you ready for a possible power outage?

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park

Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Man Held on Suspicion of Poaching Black Bear, Offering Skull for Sale

Authorities have accused a Yakima man of illegally killing a black bear and offering its skull for sale. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials opened their case against the 45-year-old man in June, when a Yakima resident found a cooler with four bear paws in it in a shared backyard, according to a probable cause statement.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Man killed in car crash near Quincy, Washington

QUINCY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a car crash near Quincy Thursday night. GCSO says they responded to a crash at Winchester Road Northwest near Quincy. They said the driver was heading north on Winchester Road when they were unable to turn, which led to the car rolling over.
QUINCY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man

YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

3 Businesses that Need to Movie Into the Old Sears Location

At one time Sears was a staple department store in most towns. Not too many places you can shop to purchase new shoes, back-to-school clothing, a lawn mower, a new suit, bed sheets, a birthday gift and perfume all on the same receipt. Over the years they have shut down more and more stores with our Sears in Yakima standing strong for so many years. Now that it's empty outside of a 'coming soon' sign hanging behind the cage, I'm curious to know what's going to go in that location.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

No Arrests After Home Intruder Shot Sunday

Yakima Police say an intruder of a Yakima home has died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Police say it happened at 2:05 am Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street. Officers were called for a shooting and when they arrived they found a 29-year-old man dead in the back yard of the home.
