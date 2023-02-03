Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
Kittitas County hosting flood workshop for residents
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Kittitas County is hosting a workshop on flooding on Thursday, February 23 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Hal Holmes Community Center at 209 N. Ruby St. in Ellensburg. Residential flooding is a seasonal issue in some parts of Kittitas County and this year the county is providing...
Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches
NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
Gun used in Grandview drive-by shooting linked to 6 other shootings in Yakima
GRANDVIEW, Wash. – A gun used in a drive-by shooting in Grandview has been linked to 6 other shootings in Yakima, according to the Grandview Police Department (GPD). On Feb. 14, 2022, GPD says they responded to multiple calls of gunshots near the 500 block of N 4th St. in Grandview.
Yakima police near second year of Project Guardian program
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is approaching its second year since starting Project Guardian, a program where police receive photos and details about special needs individuals before contact is made. This way, officers can be aware of behaviors to look out for and understand, before anyone with special needs has to contact their family or care team.
W Richland Theft Suspect ‘Clinks’ Stolen Booze Bottles From Store
West Richland Police are seeking to ID this suspect. Man allegedly stuffs pockets full of alcohol bottles. Police are seeking to ID and locate this man, who allegedly made off with quite a bit of booze. Around 1:18 AM last Friday, February 3rd, the man entered the Circle C store...
One injured in DUI crash in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured in a DUI crash early Sunday in Yakima County. WSP says a 25-year-old man was driving eastbound on I-82 near Grandview City Limits when they lost control and rolled over, hitting a guardrail ad lightpole.
One Dead, Yakima Police Continue Investigating Home Shooting
A man was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning in Yakima. Police were called to a residence on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 am on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 29-year-old male. There were people inside...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office helps concerned family look for man
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing. Hinkle was last seen driving a white 2010 Chevy Traverse. It has the Washington license plate BYK9728, according to BCSO. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
Family of Wenatchee Mobile Home Fire Victim Create GoFundMe Campaign
Family members of the woman who died in a mobile home fire have created a GoFundMe campaign. On Feb. 1, 45-year-old Shanna Rice was trapped in a mobile home fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee. Medical crews tried to revive her through CPR but were unsuccessful....
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
Yakima Man Held on Suspicion of Poaching Black Bear, Offering Skull for Sale
Authorities have accused a Yakima man of illegally killing a black bear and offering its skull for sale. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials opened their case against the 45-year-old man in June, when a Yakima resident found a cooler with four bear paws in it in a shared backyard, according to a probable cause statement.
Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
Man killed in car crash near Quincy, Washington
QUINCY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a car crash near Quincy Thursday night. GCSO says they responded to a crash at Winchester Road Northwest near Quincy. They said the driver was heading north on Winchester Road when they were unable to turn, which led to the car rolling over.
3 Businesses that Need to Movie Into the Old Sears Location
At one time Sears was a staple department store in most towns. Not too many places you can shop to purchase new shoes, back-to-school clothing, a lawn mower, a new suit, bed sheets, a birthday gift and perfume all on the same receipt. Over the years they have shut down more and more stores with our Sears in Yakima standing strong for so many years. Now that it's empty outside of a 'coming soon' sign hanging behind the cage, I'm curious to know what's going to go in that location.
