Days before Christmas 2021, Heather Vanboerum visited the Murray Costco to pick up a few last-minute supplies for a holiday party. She also was anticipating, any day, the birth of her granddaughter. However, minutes later, terror struck the 51-year-old mother as she headed out into the parking lot and heard screams; she turned around to see an out-of-control car careening toward her. Before she could do anything, the vehicle plowed into her, pinning her to another car.

MURRAY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO