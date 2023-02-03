ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery

A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing …. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. New Teen Resource Center Opens at WXHS. This is the 6th teen resource center in the Davis School district and...
WOODS CROSS, UT
ABC 4

Homeless man allegedly attempted to steal random luggage at airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police say a homeless man attempted to take two pieces of luggage from a bag claim carousel that did not belong to him on Sunday. According to Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer working at the Salt Lake International Aiport watched a man who was described as having a “strong odor of urine” take two bags off of a bag claim carousel just before 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
murrayjournal.com

After a tragic accident, local woman determined to live life to its fullest

Days before Christmas 2021, Heather Vanboerum visited the Murray Costco to pick up a few last-minute supplies for a holiday party. She also was anticipating, any day, the birth of her granddaughter. However, minutes later, terror struck the 51-year-old mother as she headed out into the parking lot and heard screams; she turned around to see an out-of-control car careening toward her. Before she could do anything, the vehicle plowed into her, pinning her to another car.
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Jury finds Sandy mom guilty of abusing, killing 6-year-old son

WEST JORDAN — A jury has found a Sandy mother guilty of abusing her young son and causing his death. Reyna Flores-Rosales called 911 on Feb. 25, 2019, to report that her 6-year-old son Norlin needed emergency medical care. As doctors treated the boy, they found he had many wounds, in various stages of healing, including a severe burn.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store

HIGHLAND, Utah — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. “I’m honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls,” said Michelle Shumway, owner,...
HIGHLAND, UT
ABC 4

West Jordan father charged after allegedly abusing daughter

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old father from West Jordan has been charged after he allegedly abused his 2-month-old daughter in March of 2022. Daeaz Jacoby Baine, 22, faces four counts of aggravated child abuse intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony. According to charging documents, Baine and his...
WEST JORDAN, UT

