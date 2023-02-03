Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
KSLTV
Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery
A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
ABC 4
Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness
Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing …. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. New Teen Resource Center Opens at WXHS. This is the 6th teen resource center in the Davis School district and...
Parents sentenced to life for starving, fatally abusing 3-year-old who 'looked like a Holocaust victim'
OGDEN, Utah (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for abusing and malnourishing their 3-year-old daughter, who ultimately died from her wounds. KSL-TV reports Judge Michael DiReda handed Brenda Emile and Miller Eric Costello the sentences Friday, Feb....
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
Bicyclist charged in alleged assault of UTA bus driver
A Sandy man was charged with assault for allegedly pushing a UTA bus driver.
ABC 4
Homeless man allegedly attempted to steal random luggage at airport
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police say a homeless man attempted to take two pieces of luggage from a bag claim carousel that did not belong to him on Sunday. According to Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer working at the Salt Lake International Aiport watched a man who was described as having a “strong odor of urine” take two bags off of a bag claim carousel just before 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.
kslnewsradio.com
Allowing deputies to hear 911 calls is saving lives in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says it’s shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in. The Department says it’s the first agency in Utah to start using the new program. Typically, you have operators who talk to...
kjzz.com
Suspect was allegedly banned from Salt Lake apartment complex before fatal stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two former employees claim to have known one of the two men involved with last week's homicide as a frequent troublemaker and blame the lack of security for the incident. Palmer Court Apartments is under the spotlight after two men were arrested on Saturday...
murrayjournal.com
After a tragic accident, local woman determined to live life to its fullest
Days before Christmas 2021, Heather Vanboerum visited the Murray Costco to pick up a few last-minute supplies for a holiday party. She also was anticipating, any day, the birth of her granddaughter. However, minutes later, terror struck the 51-year-old mother as she headed out into the parking lot and heard screams; she turned around to see an out-of-control car careening toward her. Before she could do anything, the vehicle plowed into her, pinning her to another car.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
Gephardt Daily
UCSO asks the public to help ID Provo shopper who used stolen card
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month. The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO...
KSLTV
Cars crash into Utah building and residence in separate incidents
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — Two buildings in Pleasant View were damaged Tuesday after cars crashed into them. The first incident occurred at a business on the 1100 West block of 2700 North, while the second occurred at a residence on the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 89. Thankfully, neither...
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
Ogden Crossing Guard hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run crash
An Ogden City Crossing Guard was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Ogden Police.
ksl.com
Jury finds Sandy mom guilty of abusing, killing 6-year-old son
WEST JORDAN — A jury has found a Sandy mother guilty of abusing her young son and causing his death. Reyna Flores-Rosales called 911 on Feb. 25, 2019, to report that her 6-year-old son Norlin needed emergency medical care. As doctors treated the boy, they found he had many wounds, in various stages of healing, including a severe burn.
KUTV
West Valley police respond to stabbing, shots fired in separate incidents overnight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — West Valley City police responded to two calls of weapons being used that bookended the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, one involving a gun and one involving a knife. It started with a call of a late-night stabbing. Authorities were searching for a...
KSLTV
Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store
HIGHLAND, Utah — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. “I’m honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls,” said Michelle Shumway, owner,...
ABC 4
West Jordan father charged after allegedly abusing daughter
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old father from West Jordan has been charged after he allegedly abused his 2-month-old daughter in March of 2022. Daeaz Jacoby Baine, 22, faces four counts of aggravated child abuse intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony. According to charging documents, Baine and his...
KSLTV
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of West Valley City home; Utah man arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A missing girl from Arizona has been found while a Utah man, who is listed on the sex offender registry, has been arrested. Jordan Sorenson was on probation with Adult Probation and Parole at the time of his arrest. According to a press release...
Comments / 0