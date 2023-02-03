ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wkzo.com

AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo working to provide more day care opportunities

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City Commissioners will take their next step toward encouraging more affordable day care opportunities in Kalamazoo today. They have scheduled a presentation this afternoon on some of the efforts that are already underway to improve child care. City Commissioner Quianna Decker was the first...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Award given to Heritage Community resident months early due to terminal illness

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate and honor Don Kneepkens as he accepted the 2023 Trustee of the Year award. Don Kneepkens lives at The Artisan, part of the Heritage Community campus, where he's served on the Heritage Community Board of Directors since 2018 as the resident board member, according to Heritage Community.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Longtime Benton Harbor resident announces campaign for mayor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Longtime Benton Harbor resident Gwen Johnson announced her campaign for mayor Monday evening. Johnson is a graduate of Benton Harbor High School and is heavily involved in the community. In recent years, Johnson has hosted a number of events in the city, including the first-ever Social...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Trooper honored for helping Southwest Michigan migrant community

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A Michigan State Police trooper was honored for her work helping the migrant community in Southwest Michigan. Trooper Conner Mabie helped organize free laundry, a summer youth program and a car seat safety check through the MSP Paw Paw Post’s Migrant Outreach Initiative, a news release said. She was honored Feb. 8, with the Colonel Etue Community Impact Award for her work with residents.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids looking to name street after late prominent pastor

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders are looking to commemoratively designate a portion of city street after the beloved, late Bishop Dennis J. McMurray. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, city commissioners gave unanimous, initial approval setting a public hearing to consider commemoratively designating a stretch of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis J. McMurray Way.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Speed humps considered for 15 Kalamazoo streets

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to slow down vehicles with multiple speed humps across town, Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph said. The city is considering 15 streets for speed hump construction this season, though the list is still tentative, Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Thursday, Feb. 2.
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

DNA leads investigators to suspect in 2005 southwest Michigan rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect in a 2005 rape of a 14-year girl in southwest Michigan was caught recently thanks to DNA. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and turned himself in last week. According to Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

