KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County has hired a director of finance, filling a vacancy that has been open since July. The county also hired a director for animal services and enforcement, and the two hires mean Kalamazoo County has a fully intact leadership team for the first time since 2021, the county said in a Monday, Feb. 6, news release.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO