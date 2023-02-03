Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkzo.com
AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo working to provide more day care opportunities
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City Commissioners will take their next step toward encouraging more affordable day care opportunities in Kalamazoo today. They have scheduled a presentation this afternoon on some of the efforts that are already underway to improve child care. City Commissioner Quianna Decker was the first...
Downtown arena buzz leads Kalamazoo County to negotiate with event center entity
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County government is negotiating with a representative of an “event center entity” related to parking because of the possibility of a downtown arena being built downtown. At its Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting, the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners authorized county leadership, including the board...
WWMTCw
Award given to Heritage Community resident months early due to terminal illness
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate and honor Don Kneepkens as he accepted the 2023 Trustee of the Year award. Don Kneepkens lives at The Artisan, part of the Heritage Community campus, where he's served on the Heritage Community Board of Directors since 2018 as the resident board member, according to Heritage Community.
Diversity statement aimed at Ottawa County board adopted by Grand Haven council
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Grand Haven city officials have sent a pointed message criticizing Ottawa County’s dissolution of its diversity, equity and inclusion office and “reaffirming” the city’s own commitment to “welcoming” all people. The “Resolution Reaffirming the City of Grand Haven’s DEI...
abc57.com
Longtime Benton Harbor resident announces campaign for mayor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Longtime Benton Harbor resident Gwen Johnson announced her campaign for mayor Monday evening. Johnson is a graduate of Benton Harbor High School and is heavily involved in the community. In recent years, Johnson has hosted a number of events in the city, including the first-ever Social...
Kalamazoo County hires finance director amid money issues in treasurer’s office
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County has hired a director of finance, filling a vacancy that has been open since July. The county also hired a director for animal services and enforcement, and the two hires mean Kalamazoo County has a fully intact leadership team for the first time since 2021, the county said in a Monday, Feb. 6, news release.
Kalamazoo County commissioners direct treasurer to provide financial report ‘under oath’
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to direct Treasurer Thomas Whitener to provide an official written report on financial information, in the wake of scrutiny and concerns about issues at the treasurer’s office. At the Tuesday, Feb. 7, Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners meeting,...
Trooper honored for helping Southwest Michigan migrant community
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A Michigan State Police trooper was honored for her work helping the migrant community in Southwest Michigan. Trooper Conner Mabie helped organize free laundry, a summer youth program and a car seat safety check through the MSP Paw Paw Post’s Migrant Outreach Initiative, a news release said. She was honored Feb. 8, with the Colonel Etue Community Impact Award for her work with residents.
WMU students start free clothing swap for Kalamazoo community to reduce waste
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo community members can swap their clothes with others for free at Western Michigan University, through a new program called the Students for a Sustainable Earth (SSE) clothing swap. SSE hosted its first clothing swap in the Bernhard Center lobby on Feb. 2. Students for Sustainability President...
Grand Rapids projects drew $245M in private investment in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids economic development office provided support and incentives to 17 projects in 2022 that are expected to generate $245 million in private investment, according to a new report. That’s up from seven projects that were projected to generate $181.2 million in...
Election worker charged with equipment tampering wants Kent County case tossed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – An attorney representing a man charged for allegedly tampering with a voting machine wants his client’s case dismissed because of a lack of evidence, court records show. A motion filed in Kent County Circuit Court last month requests a judge to dismiss the charges...
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
Grand Rapids looking to name street after late prominent pastor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders are looking to commemoratively designate a portion of city street after the beloved, late Bishop Dennis J. McMurray. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, city commissioners gave unanimous, initial approval setting a public hearing to consider commemoratively designating a stretch of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis J. McMurray Way.
Speed humps considered for 15 Kalamazoo streets
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to slow down vehicles with multiple speed humps across town, Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph said. The city is considering 15 streets for speed hump construction this season, though the list is still tentative, Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Marshall High School lockdown cleared but closed for remainder of day
Marshall High School and Walters Elementary have cleared their lockdowns.
fox2detroit.com
DNA leads investigators to suspect in 2005 southwest Michigan rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect in a 2005 rape of a 14-year girl in southwest Michigan was caught recently thanks to DNA. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and turned himself in last week. According to Michigan...
Corewell Health West First in Nation to Use Innovative Stroke Care Device
Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, known as Spectrum Health before its merger with Beaumont Health last year, reports it has successfully completed the first-ever ischemic stroke case using the […] The post Corewell Health West First in Nation to Use Innovative Stroke Care Device appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Suspect arraigned in shootout at East Kentwood High School
One of the suspects arrested in connection a shootout outside East Kentwood High School last year was formally charged Monday.
MLive
60K+
Followers
62K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0