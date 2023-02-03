Despite Big Layoffs, It's Still a Great Time to Work in Tech, Experts Say: ‘I've Seen Bad Job Markets…This Is Not It'

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Chinese Food Delivery Firm Meituan Plans to Hire 10,000 Workers as U.S. Tech Giants Ax Jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
NBC New York
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC New York
Costs Could Rise Even More in 2023—and Thousands of CEOs Blame Climate Change
Thousands of CEOs say they expect 2023's high prices to rise even more over the course of the year. Their reason: climate change. A majority of company leaders expect to see anywhere from a "moderate" to "very large" impact on costs due to climate change within the next year, according to a recent survey of more than 4,400 CEOs from around the world, conducted by accounting and consulting firm PwC.
NBC New York
Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
NBC New York
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
NBC New York
Criminals Use Telegram to Recruit ‘Walkers' as America's Big Banks See an 84% Increase in Check Fraud
Check fraud, one of the oldest crimes in finance, is being supercharged by popular messaging platforms like Telegram, according to a cybersecurity expert. Banks saw an 84% increase in check fraud in 2022, according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a unit of the U.S. Treasury Department. A bank experts...
NBC New York
Google CEO Issues Rallying Cry in Internal Memo: All Hands on Deck to Test ChatGPT Competitor Bard
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a companywide memo viewed by CNBC that it will need all employees to test its AI chatbot, Bard, "in the spirit of an internal hackathon." Pichai also said the company would soon begin enlisting developers and enterprises to test an API based on...
NBC New York
U.S. Is ‘Absolutely' Behind on Supply Chain Independence From China, Biden Advisor Says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
NBC New York
Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Starting to Ease, But Interest Rates Still Likely to Rise
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that disinflation "has begun" but is going to take time. Markets latched onto Powell's words and briefly turned positive, before flipping back to negative after he cautioned about stronger-than-expected economic data. "If we continue to get, for example, strong labor market reports or...
NBC New York
Google Shows Off More of What Its ChatGPT Competitor Bard Can Do
Google’s Search boss Prabhakar Raghavan shared some new examples of its new conversational technology Bard in a live-streamed presentation from Paris Wednesday. Raghavan said people could use Bard to make decisions around planning a road trip and deciding what car to buy. It comes a day after Microsoft held...
NBC New York
Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Is a Buy, But Wait on Take-Two Interactive
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game companies reported quarterly earnings this week. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game...
NBC New York
Under Armour Raises Outlook as Company Defends High Inventory Level
Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
NBC New York
Bill Gates on Why He'll Carry on Using Private Jets and Campaigning on Climate Change
"I spend billions of dollars on ... climate innovation," Gates tells the BBC. "So, you know, should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?" Gates also speaks about the role developed nations needed to play when it came to reducing emissions. "What...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Even as investors chew over the latest remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (more below), they're digging into the next course in the earnings season menu. Yum Brands reported Wednesday morning, following Chipotle's lackluster report after the bell Tuesday. Under Armour, Uber and CVS Health also posted results. The main course Wednesday, though, will be Disney after the bell. Markets are particularly looking for clues about CEO Bob Iger's plans to stem streaming losses and perhaps cut jobs. Mattel also reports after the bell. Read live markets updates.
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
Comments / 0