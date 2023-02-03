It’s been a rough season for the Phoenix Suns so far. After their NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, a series they lead 2-0 before losing four straight, the team has been in steady decline. There were disputes over DeAndre Ayton’s contract, disgraced former owner Rob Sarver was forced to sell the team, and each and every day Chris Paul got another 24 hours older. You wouldn’t have known it to watch him work on Tuesday night, however, sending Nets big man Nic Claxton home in an XXL body bag with one of the filthiest moves of the NBA season thus far. Check it out.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO