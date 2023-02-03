Read full article on original website
Chris Paul reacts to the rumors saying he was part of the Phoenix Suns trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving -"I've seen crazier"
Paul said that he's been involved in trade rumors before, and that it's nothing he hasn't experienced before in his lengthy NBA career
1 Team Will Reportedly 'Pursue' Trade For Kevin Durant, If Available
With his friend Kyrie Irving now gone, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant could realistically follow him out of New York. And right now there's one team that's extremely interested in seeing that happen. According to Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are ready to pursue ...
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder to Nets for Kyrie Irving
The Suns put together a trade offer for Kyrie Irving that included Chris Paul and Jae Crowder and draft capital, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Brooklyn also received an offer from the Lakers that included the only first-round picks left at their disposal — the ones in 2027 and 2029.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated halftime exchange
Before LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham had a “brief, heated verbal exchange” in the locker room at halftime, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. According to Wojnarowski, Ham expressed displeasure with the way...
Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns, per report
PHOENIX — Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has resigned, according to a report from ESPN. This season marks Rowley's 11th as President of the team, with the addition of CEO in 2017, according to his team bio. The news comes after former Phoenix Suns...
Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline
The Utah Jazz are a bit puzzling as a team that has been surprisingly decent but is still not a legitimate contender. Nevertheless, they could be making at least one notable sale at the trade deadline. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Monday that forward Jarred Vanderbilt seems like the most likely player to be... The post Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
Chris Paul dials back the years with one of the sickest moves you will ever see, sends Nic Claxton home in an XXL body bag
It’s been a rough season for the Phoenix Suns so far. After their NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, a series they lead 2-0 before losing four straight, the team has been in steady decline. There were disputes over DeAndre Ayton’s contract, disgraced former owner Rob Sarver was forced to sell the team, and each and every day Chris Paul got another 24 hours older. You wouldn’t have known it to watch him work on Tuesday night, however, sending Nets big man Nic Claxton home in an XXL body bag with one of the filthiest moves of the NBA season thus far. Check it out.
NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon. According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale. Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being ...
Nets' Kevin Durant expected to be out through All-Star break
Nets star Kevin Durant, who is currently sidelined with a sprained MCL in his right knee, is expected to be out through the All-Star break, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Brooklyn has five more games before the break, so Durant will miss at least those contests. The team resumes post-break on Feb. 24 against Chicago.
Report: Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz requests trade
Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade and hopes to be moved before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Korkmaz told Pompey he “would not confirm nor deny” the trade request. Korkmaz is in his sixth NBA season, all with Philadelphia. He...
Devin Booker (groin) dunking after pregame workout Saturday
DETROIT — Devin Booker didn’t play Saturday night, but prepared as if he was going to do so. Booker went through his usual pregame workout that starts with ball handling drills, continues with shooting and ends with him doing his traditional self bounce lob dunk. After his routine,...
And-Ones: Payton, Williams, Rising Stars, Taxpayers
Former NBA guard Elfrid Payton has signed with Puerto Rican club Osos de Manatí, per Dario Skerlectic of Sportando. Evidently Payton decided against going the G League route and instead went with a (presumably) bigger payday. The 28-year-old spent last season with the Suns as the team’s third string point guard. He was a lottery pick back in 2014, selected 10th overall by the Magic.
And-Ones: 2023 Draft, M. Leonard, TV Rights, Elam Ending
The latest installment of Jonathan Givony’s 2023 NBA draft stock watch at ESPN (Insider link) highlights a series of Duke prospects, with big man Kyle Filipowski coming in at No. 14 on Givony’s big board, followed by center Dereck Lively II at No. 24 and swingman Dariq Whitehead at No. 26.
NBA world reacts to massive Suns news
In September, Robert Sarver announced that he was selling the Phoenix Suns on the heels of a series of controversies. In December, it was announced that billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishiba was preparing to buy the team. On Monday, the NBA reportedly approved the sale. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Suns news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Says Team Will 'Do Everything They Can' To Improve Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
Suns owner makes a promise to the fans two days before trade deadline.
Postponed Wizards-Pistons Game forces three schedule changes
The league has announced three scheduling changes in the aftermath of last week’s postponed Wizards–Pistons game, according to an NBA press release. Detroit was delayed in Dallas after losing to the Mavericks on Jan. 30. The Pistons were unable to return home until Thursday, one day after they were scheduled to play Washington.
