ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns, per report

PHOENIX — Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has resigned, according to a report from ESPN. This season marks Rowley's 11th as President of the team, with the addition of CEO in 2017, according to his team bio. The news comes after former Phoenix Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline

The Utah Jazz are a bit puzzling as a team that has been surprisingly decent but is still not a legitimate contender. Nevertheless, they could be making at least one notable sale at the trade deadline. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Monday that forward Jarred Vanderbilt seems like the most likely player to be... The post Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors

It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

Chris Paul dials back the years with one of the sickest moves you will ever see, sends Nic Claxton home in an XXL body bag

It’s been a rough season for the Phoenix Suns so far. After their NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, a series they lead 2-0 before losing four straight, the team has been in steady decline. There were disputes over DeAndre Ayton’s contract, disgraced former owner Rob Sarver was forced to sell the team, and each and every day Chris Paul got another 24 hours older. You wouldn’t have known it to watch him work on Tuesday night, however, sending Nets big man Nic Claxton home in an XXL body bag with one of the filthiest moves of the NBA season thus far. Check it out.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon. According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale. Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Nets' Kevin Durant expected to be out through All-Star break

Nets star Kevin Durant, who is currently sidelined with a sprained MCL in his right knee, is expected to be out through the All-Star break, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Brooklyn has five more games before the break, so Durant will miss at least those contests. The team resumes post-break on Feb. 24 against Chicago.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Report: Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz requests trade

Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade and hopes to be moved before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Korkmaz told Pompey he “would not confirm nor deny” the trade request. Korkmaz is in his sixth NBA season, all with Philadelphia. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Payton, Williams, Rising Stars, Taxpayers

Former NBA guard Elfrid Payton has signed with Puerto Rican club Osos de Manatí, per Dario Skerlectic of Sportando. Evidently Payton decided against going the G League route and instead went with a (presumably) bigger payday. The 28-year-old spent last season with the Suns as the team’s third string point guard. He was a lottery pick back in 2014, selected 10th overall by the Magic.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to massive Suns news

In September, Robert Sarver announced that he was selling the Phoenix Suns on the heels of a series of controversies. In December, it was announced that billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishiba was preparing to buy the team. On Monday, the NBA reportedly approved the sale. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Suns news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Postponed Wizards-Pistons Game forces three schedule changes

The league has announced three scheduling changes in the aftermath of last week’s postponed Wizards–Pistons game, according to an NBA press release. Detroit was delayed in Dallas after losing to the Mavericks on Jan. 30. The Pistons were unable to return home until Thursday, one day after they were scheduled to play Washington.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy