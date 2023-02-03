Read full article on original website
Takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon impacts flights at Westchester County Airport
Weary travelers finally reached their destination at the Westchester County Airport after their flights were delayed by the takedown of the balloon.
Partial wall collapse shuts down major New Jersey roadway ahead of commute
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A retaining wall partially collapsed on a New Jersey roadway Monday, causing major street closures ahead of the afternoon commute, officials said. The incident occurred near John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Route 139 in Jersey City. Traffic is currently closed in both directions on John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Route […]
NBC New York
Full LIRR Service Comes to New Grand Central Madison Feb. 27
Grand Central Madison will officially kick off its full LIRR service schedule at the end of this month -- this after the greatly anticipated new transportation hub starting off with a limited LIRR run that stretched a few weeks. The full LIRR service will start Monday, Feb. 27, sources tell...
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
Damaged engine blamed for deadly plane crash in Westchester
ARMONK, N.Y. -- A small plane that crashed last month as it approached a suburban New York airport, killing two people on board, had a damaged engine that led the aircraft to bleed oil, according to an investigation by National Transportation Safety Board.Investigators said they found a hole in the top of the crankcase and noted fresh oil at the bottom of the fuselage, which apparently caused the plane to fly poorly.The single-engine Beechcraft A36 was flying from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Jan. 19.READ MORE: Pilot Boruch Taub, passenger Benjamin Chafetz killed in emergency landing near Westchester County AirportThe pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport with a "dead cylinder," but then went silent not long after broadcasting, "mayday mayday mayday mayday."The aircraft was about a mile from the Westchester County Airport at around 6:15 p.m. The airport is near White Plains, about 39 miles north of JFK. Search-and-rescue crews were sent out and later found the plane in a heavily-wooded area near Rye Lake.Both the pilot, Boruch Taub, and the sole passenger, Benjamin Chafetz, were killed in the crash.
Retaining Wall Collapse Jams Traffic In Jersey City
A partial collapse of a retaining wall during building demolition in Jersey City was causing major traffic jams Monday afternoon, Feb. 6.JFK Boulevard was closed in both directions from Route 139 to St. Paul's Avenue as a precaution, as of 2 p.m., city officials said. Avoid #kennedyblvd #jerseyci…
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
NBC New York
NYC Blanketed in Smoke by 5-Alarm NJ Fire; Arson Investigators Look at Ties to 2 Other Blazes
A massive fire in New Jersey sent smoke billowing over New York City Wednesday morning - and as firefighters reined that one in, a second major blaze broke out down the road. Arson investigators are now looking at both fires, and authorities indicate they're aware a third fire Tuesday night shares some similarities with Wednesday's blazes.
No Injuries Reported Following Wall Collapse
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A collapsed wall near a ramp leading from Kennedy Blvd to Rt. 139 caused traffic tie-ups Monday as state and county engineers responded to the site for further evaluation. The collapse, which is under investigation, came as the former car showroom was being demolished. No injuries have been reported. No injuries were reported and both the Jersey City Fire Department and Jersey City Police Department were on the scene to monitor the situation and keep the site secure.
Hasidic Jewish Man Removed From Fort Lauderdale Delta Flight Over Hat
Delta Airlines Tells “South Florida’s First News With Andrew Colton” It’s Investigating Incident.
pix11.com
Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman
Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
Newark is transforming more shipping containers into homes for homeless people
Newark Hope Village is a community where the city has converted shipping containers to homes for 19 people. Newark and other cities are getting creative on their solutions to homelessness. [ more › ]
Woman fatally stabbed in West New York
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said that this is the fourth homicide in Hudson County in 2023.
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: Video
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoPhoto by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) It’s no mystery that speeding is dangerous. Reckless driving not only puts the driver in a hazardous situation, but it also puts everyone else around them in harm's way.
NBC New York
Feds and City End Emergency Housing For Families Displaced by Hurricane Ida
This article was originally published on Feb 8 5:03am EST by THE CITY. Displaced for a year and a half by Hurricane Ida, 70 families are set to be thrown out of their Lower Manhattan hotel at the end of the month as city aid ends. The 70 families still...
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
NBC New York
Top FDNY Chiefs Resign Their Posts in Protest of Staff Demotions
The two high-ranking uniformed members of the FDNY asked to resign their appointed posts in protest of the demotions of three staff chiefs, FDNY sources tell News 4. Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito asked to resign after FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told Luis Martinez, the chief of staff, to inform Assistant Chiefs Michael Gala, Fred Schaaf, and Joseph Jardin they would be demoted to deputy chiefs in 30 days.
