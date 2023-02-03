ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

PIX11

Partial wall collapse shuts down major New Jersey roadway ahead of commute

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A retaining wall partially collapsed on a New Jersey roadway Monday, causing major street closures ahead of the afternoon commute, officials said. The incident occurred near John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Route 139 in Jersey City. Traffic is currently closed in both directions on John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Route […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

Full LIRR Service Comes to New Grand Central Madison Feb. 27

Grand Central Madison will officially kick off its full LIRR service schedule at the end of this month -- this after the greatly anticipated new transportation hub starting off with a limited LIRR run that stretched a few weeks. The full LIRR service will start Monday, Feb. 27, sources tell...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses

NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Damaged engine blamed for deadly plane crash in Westchester

ARMONK, N.Y. -- A small plane that crashed last month as it approached a suburban New York airport, killing two people on board, had a damaged engine that led the aircraft to bleed oil, according to an investigation by National Transportation Safety Board.Investigators said they found a hole in the top of the crankcase and noted fresh oil at the bottom of the fuselage, which apparently caused the plane to fly poorly.The single-engine Beechcraft A36 was flying from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Jan. 19.READ MORE: Pilot Boruch Taub, passenger Benjamin Chafetz killed in emergency landing near Westchester County AirportThe pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport with a "dead cylinder," but then went silent not long after broadcasting, "mayday mayday mayday mayday."The aircraft was about a mile from the Westchester County Airport at around 6:15 p.m. The airport is near White Plains, about 39 miles north of JFK.  Search-and-rescue crews were sent out and later found the plane in a heavily-wooded area near Rye Lake.Both the pilot, Boruch Taub, and the sole passenger, Benjamin Chafetz, were killed in the crash.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Retaining Wall Collapse Jams Traffic In Jersey City

A partial collapse of a retaining wall during building demolition in Jersey City was causing major traffic jams Monday afternoon, Feb. 6.JFK Boulevard was closed in both directions from Route 139 to St. Paul's Avenue as a precaution, as of 2 p.m., city officials said. Avoid #kennedyblvd #jerseyci…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

No Injuries Reported Following Wall Collapse

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A collapsed wall near a ramp leading from Kennedy Blvd to Rt. 139 caused traffic tie-ups Monday as state and county engineers responded to the site for further evaluation. The collapse, which is under investigation, came as the former car showroom was being demolished. No injuries have been reported. No injuries were reported and both the Jersey City Fire Department and Jersey City Police Department were on the scene to monitor the situation and keep the site secure.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman

Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Top FDNY Chiefs Resign Their Posts in Protest of Staff Demotions

The two high-ranking uniformed members of the FDNY asked to resign their appointed posts in protest of the demotions of three staff chiefs, FDNY sources tell News 4. Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito asked to resign after FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told Luis Martinez, the chief of staff, to inform Assistant Chiefs Michael Gala, Fred Schaaf, and Joseph Jardin they would be demoted to deputy chiefs in 30 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

