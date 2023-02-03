ARMONK, N.Y. -- A small plane that crashed last month as it approached a suburban New York airport, killing two people on board, had a damaged engine that led the aircraft to bleed oil, according to an investigation by National Transportation Safety Board.Investigators said they found a hole in the top of the crankcase and noted fresh oil at the bottom of the fuselage, which apparently caused the plane to fly poorly.The single-engine Beechcraft A36 was flying from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Jan. 19.READ MORE: Pilot Boruch Taub, passenger Benjamin Chafetz killed in emergency landing near Westchester County AirportThe pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport with a "dead cylinder," but then went silent not long after broadcasting, "mayday mayday mayday mayday."The aircraft was about a mile from the Westchester County Airport at around 6:15 p.m. The airport is near White Plains, about 39 miles north of JFK. Search-and-rescue crews were sent out and later found the plane in a heavily-wooded area near Rye Lake.Both the pilot, Boruch Taub, and the sole passenger, Benjamin Chafetz, were killed in the crash.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO