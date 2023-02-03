ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Chenoweth coming to Memphis for book signing: What to know

By John Beifuss, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago
Kristin Chenoweth, the diminutive (4-foot-11!) powerhouse star of Broadway musicals and TV comedies, will be in Memphis this month to sign copies of her new book, "I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts."

Here's what you need to know about the event.

'I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts'

Something of a follow-up to her similarly Oxford comma'ed 2009 memoir, "A Little Bit Wicked: Life, Love, and Faith in Stages" (Chenoweth also has written a picture book for children, "What Will I Do with My Love Today?"), "I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us" features "philosophical-ish musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, faith, and closure," according to publicity material from publishing company HarperCollins, which adds: "Aristotle. Socrates. Descartes. And now, Chenoweth."

Publicists also offered this "warning": "There will be Bible verses. There will be f-bombs. Read responsibly."

The 224-page book has a list price of $22.99.

Kristen Chenoweth's book signing in Memphis

The signing is set for noon Sunday, Feb 19, at the Novel bookstore at 387 Perkins Ext. Chenoweth will not read from her book or give any type of presentation; this is a "signing only," according to Novel.

What to know before you go

Because the event is expected to draw a large crowd of fans of the Tony- and Emmy-award-winning singer and actress, certain rules apply. A "line ticket" divided by groups A, B and C will be given to every person who purchases a copy of the book, and book-owners will be asked to line up alphabetically by group. No posed photos with Chenoweth will be allowed, but photos can be taken from the line.

For more information, visit novelmemphis.com.

