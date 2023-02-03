Read full article on original website
Monique Danielle
4d ago
And for the Jerk who wrote Sissy on here I Hope that was not for the kid suing GOOD FOR THIS KID he and all the kids who get picked on before , during or after school should Own the school district after that cuz those bullies and their parents should all be taught lessons in jail
Reply
13
R Johnson
4d ago
Was bullied all through highscool, stand tall, and fight back, even if it's in the courts. Things will get better, high school jocks that bully will be nothing but losers.
Reply(1)
11
Bite this
4d ago
I wish him good luck and success. These schools and kids and their families need to be held accountable.
Reply(1)
19
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Related
knpr
There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more
A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of murdering Las Vegas reporter wants to represent himself at trial
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The attorneys for Robert Telles, charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, have filed to withdraw as counsel as Telles wishes to represent himself at trial, court records show. On Feb. 3, attorneys Damian Sheets and Baylie Hellman, who had...
Valley man goes from high school dropout to County Commissioner
He went from high school dropout to Clark County Commissioner. William McCurdy II represents the underserved Las Vegas community.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-mother-turns-sons-death-into-an-opportunity-to-give-back/. Las Vegas mother turns son’s death into an opportunity …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-mother-turns-sons-death-into-an-opportunity-to-give-back/. Former intelligence official breaks silence on gov’t …. Jay Stratton is one of the United States government's highest-ranking and most experienced UFO hunters. During his long career working with various intelligence agencies, Stratton might have seen...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Victim's daughter called 911 to report deadly Sandy Valley shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Sandy Valley man is accused of killing his girlfriend after the woman's daughter called 911 to report the shooting last week, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. David Kashich, 62, was taken into custody on suspicion of open murder for...
Police: Man suspected in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California
A man is in custody in California in connection with the murder of a woman in Las Vegas. The woman's body was discovered last week at a residence in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Pawn store fight ends in missing fingertip, broken weed whacker, felony charge
A North Las Vegas man who wanted to pawn a pair of gold earrings left the store without the jewelry, his driver's license … and minus the tip of his pinky finger.
Norovirus caused illness outbreak at Las Vegas elementary school, health district says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preliminary lab results suggest that norovirus was the cause of a reported mass illness at Tanaka Elementary School nearly two weeks ago, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. A gastrointestinal illness outbreak infected an estimated 130 students at the school, sometime during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, […]
Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court
Nathan Chasing Horse is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday morning as prosecutors argue he should be held without bail.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police identify suspect involved in 2 cold case investigations from 1990
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has identified the man linked to two cold case murders from 1990. Detectives say Eddie George Snowden Jr. was identified in the sexual assaults and deaths of 31-year-old Lori Ann Perera and 35-year-old Pearl "Pinkie" Wilson Ingram. Perera's...
Fox5 KVVU
Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
news3lv.com
'Dances with Wolves' actor remains in jail awaiting bail hearing
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nathan Chasing Horse, who appeared in the film “Dances with Wolves” was back in court on Monday as he faces multiple sex abuse charges in North Las Vegas. A bail hearing was originally set for Monday, but Chasing Horse was only arraigned in...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s
Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex. Program ramping up efforts to get people into workforce amid HVAC, plumber worker shortage. The National Technical Institute in Henderson is training and getting students certified to work in these industries in three to four...
Las Vegas middle school student arrested after gun found on campus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at a local north valley middle school was arrested after the discovery of a gun on campus, according to the Clark County School District. The incident occurred at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School on Friday according to a letter to parents from the school’s principal Gary Bugash. The […]
North Las Vegas police on scene at two locations related to one shooting
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at the 1000 block of W Washburn Road near Washburn and Camino Al Norte Monday afternoon.
Las Vegas officers found man with 'several gunshot wounds' in west valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive Monday afternoon.
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas school
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Parents and the community are still looking for answers nearly a week after a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School affected over 130 students. Parents are asking for clarification from the Clark County School District (CCSD) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) following the incident, which saw students experience projectile vomiting outside the school.
8newsnow.com
Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast Las Vegas valley
A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the southeast Las Vegas valley near Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast …. A man was shot and killed after an altercation in...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Politics Now: 2/4/2023. Miracle Mile Shops parking garage fire.
Classic car repair program aims to assist drivers across Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classic car plate registration changes have many drivers frustrated on what to do, especially if there is a need to fix a car or a car cannot pass a smog test. “The intent of the classic vehicle plates was never to enable people to avoid a smog check, it’s about clean […]
Comments / 29