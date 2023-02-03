LAS VEGAS, NV. - Parents and the community are still looking for answers nearly a week after a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School affected over 130 students. Parents are asking for clarification from the Clark County School District (CCSD) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) following the incident, which saw students experience projectile vomiting outside the school.

