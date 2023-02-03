ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Girls high school soccer playoffs: Fleming Island bounces Fletcher; top area teams cruise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The playoff path officially began on Tuesday night for area girls soccer teams. Creekside and St. Johns Country Day started defense of their state championships with easy victories. Fleming Island ousted defending Class 6A state champ Fletcher. And nationally ranked No. 1 Bartram Trail had no problems in its quest for postseason redemption, getting goals from Anna Bachman, Olivia Bori and Grace Ivey in a 3-0 win over Winter Park in the Region 1-7A opener.
News4Jax.com

Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
News4Jax.com

Billy Napier spring speaking tour to make a stop in Orange Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Head Football Coach Billy Napier’s 2023 spring speaking tour dates were announced Tuesday. Napier will kick off his tour Monday, March 20 in Melbourne, which will be the first of 10 stops that includes Orange Park. This is the first time in the 25-year history...
News4Jax.com

Pro Pickleball Player from Jacksonville

Pickleball is one of the hottest sports around. Originally thought of as a game only for those of a certain age, the energy and popularity has shifted to include all ages participating. With the growth, a professional league was launched and can be seen all over the internet with some spot time on television as well. Rance has tracked Pickleball since he first got to Jacksonville years ago…this time, he met the first professional Pickleball player…from Jacksonville. Her name is Olivia McMillan and she just signed her first contract. She and her team are already collecting trophies. www.majorleaguepickleball.net.
News4Jax.com

Blog falsely links Bishop Snyder student to threats against African American baseball player

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A photo of a Bishop Snyder student holding a gun was posted on a blog and falsely accused another student of crimes he didn’t commit. On January 30, two Bishop Snyder students that played on the baseball team were arrested for threatening to kill the only African American player on the team. Meantime, a blog posted a photo that linked a student not involved, to the crimes.
News4Jax.com

Photo gallery: Check out Tuesday’s sights from spring sports media day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday was the High School 9:12 spring sports media day at the Riverside YMCA. Dozens of athletes and coaches from spring sports teams took part in the annual event to talk about the upcoming season. For a photo gallery of the day, click through the images above to see high school athletes from schools in the News4JAX coverage area.
News4Jax.com

New $100M UF satellite campus could be coming to Jacksonville, focus on AI, medical technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida and the city are working on plans to build a new graduate satellite campus in Jacksonville. The project would cost $100 million and Mayor Lenny Curry said he will bring a three-year, $50 million proposal to the Jacksonville City Council while UF and community leaders will seek an additional $50 million in private support.
News4Jax.com

1 dead after shooting at Youngerman Circle motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead following an early-morning shooting on the city’s Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired near a cluster of hotels on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. and blood and a shell casing were found at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear which hotel.
News4Jax.com

Elderly woman rescued from bed after Bartram Park home catches fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews rushed to a house fire in the Bartram Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer said. The fire on Mondovi Lane inside the Montevilla subdivision started a little after 7:30 a.m., according to Prosswimmer. JFRD said crews had to pull...
News4Jax.com

Amtrak passengers say train was stalled in Nassau County for hours

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – An Amtrak spokesperson said Tuesday night a train that had stalled in Nassau County was moving again after being “temporarily disrupted due to mechanical issues.”. The spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said the train, which was carrying 382 people, stopped in Callahan for crews to repair a...
News4Jax.com

Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. JSO said it...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville twins born with heart defects need lifesaving surgeries

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Emory and Riley Grissom are only 6 months old and have heart disease. The twins were diagnosed with heart defects in utero. Heart disease isn’t uncommon for infants, according to Doctor Rajesh Shenoy, who is the chief of pediatric cardiology at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the twins’ cardiologist.
News4Jax.com

Natural gas leak in San Marco closes Hendricks Ave., backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a natural gas leak on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. JFRD hazmat crews responded, according to Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Hendricks Avenue was closed for hours and traffic was being redirected by JSO onto Arbor Lane. The road reopened...
