Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mailDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Top teams stay put as district tourneys arrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Feb. 7. 1. (1) Providence (23-2, Class 3A) Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, IMG Academy Blue (twice), Impact Christian, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Nease (twice), NFEI, Riverside, St....
Girls high school soccer playoffs: Fleming Island bounces Fletcher; top area teams cruise
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The playoff path officially began on Tuesday night for area girls soccer teams. Creekside and St. Johns Country Day started defense of their state championships with easy victories. Fleming Island ousted defending Class 6A state champ Fletcher. And nationally ranked No. 1 Bartram Trail had no problems in its quest for postseason redemption, getting goals from Anna Bachman, Olivia Bori and Grace Ivey in a 3-0 win over Winter Park in the Region 1-7A opener.
Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
Girls soccer playoffs: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Fletcher, St. Johns Country Day eye state championships
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area had three girls soccer teams win state championships a year ago, so how many will get to the finish line now?. The playoff brackets are out and the postseason road is set. Super 6 and MaxPreps No. 1 Bartram Trail and No. 2 St....
Billy Napier spring speaking tour to make a stop in Orange Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Head Football Coach Billy Napier’s 2023 spring speaking tour dates were announced Tuesday. Napier will kick off his tour Monday, March 20 in Melbourne, which will be the first of 10 stops that includes Orange Park. This is the first time in the 25-year history...
Pro Pickleball Player from Jacksonville
Pickleball is one of the hottest sports around. Originally thought of as a game only for those of a certain age, the energy and popularity has shifted to include all ages participating. With the growth, a professional league was launched and can be seen all over the internet with some spot time on television as well. Rance has tracked Pickleball since he first got to Jacksonville years ago…this time, he met the first professional Pickleball player…from Jacksonville. Her name is Olivia McMillan and she just signed her first contract. She and her team are already collecting trophies. www.majorleaguepickleball.net.
Blog falsely links Bishop Snyder student to threats against African American baseball player
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A photo of a Bishop Snyder student holding a gun was posted on a blog and falsely accused another student of crimes he didn’t commit. On January 30, two Bishop Snyder students that played on the baseball team were arrested for threatening to kill the only African American player on the team. Meantime, a blog posted a photo that linked a student not involved, to the crimes.
Photo gallery: Check out Tuesday’s sights from spring sports media day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday was the High School 9:12 spring sports media day at the Riverside YMCA. Dozens of athletes and coaches from spring sports teams took part in the annual event to talk about the upcoming season. For a photo gallery of the day, click through the images above to see high school athletes from schools in the News4JAX coverage area.
Your Voice Matters: Mayoral candidates Deegan, Ferraro, Gibson answer your questions about key issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three more candidates who are vying to become the next mayor of Jacksonville answered issue-focused questions asked by News4JAX viewers during recent interviews with This Week In Jacksonville host Kent Justice. Over the last two weeks, as part of our ongoing Your Voice Matters campaign, we...
New $100M UF satellite campus could be coming to Jacksonville, focus on AI, medical technology
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida and the city are working on plans to build a new graduate satellite campus in Jacksonville. The project would cost $100 million and Mayor Lenny Curry said he will bring a three-year, $50 million proposal to the Jacksonville City Council while UF and community leaders will seek an additional $50 million in private support.
1 dead after shooting at Youngerman Circle motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead following an early-morning shooting on the city’s Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired near a cluster of hotels on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. and blood and a shell casing were found at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear which hotel.
Elderly woman rescued from bed after Bartram Park home catches fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews rushed to a house fire in the Bartram Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer said. The fire on Mondovi Lane inside the Montevilla subdivision started a little after 7:30 a.m., according to Prosswimmer. JFRD said crews had to pull...
Jacksonville looking to crack down on panhandling in medians and intersections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is looking to crack down on panhandling in the median of roads. This has been an issue all over the city in recent years and the city council is working improve safety. Proponents of the bill say Jacksonville has become the 6th...
Amtrak passengers say train was stalled in Nassau County for hours
BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – An Amtrak spokesperson said Tuesday night a train that had stalled in Nassau County was moving again after being “temporarily disrupted due to mechanical issues.”. The spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said the train, which was carrying 382 people, stopped in Callahan for crews to repair a...
Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. JSO said it...
Mayoral candidates Cumber, Deegan & Gibson attend town hall hosted by Interfaith Center
Three of the candidates running to be the next mayor of Jacksonville met Tuesday evening for a town hall that was hosted by the Interfaith Center of Northeast Florida — a non-partisan organization. WJCT’s Melissa Ross, host of the radio talk show First Coast Connect, moderated. Top candidates...
Family shoots hoops, eats tacos to remember life of 18-year-old shot, killed at Orange Park basketball court
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed at an Orange Park basketball court in December held what they called a non-traditional vigil Sunday to remember his life. Drew Wright III died after being shot at the Orange Park Athletic Association basketball court. According to...
Jacksonville twins born with heart defects need lifesaving surgeries
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Emory and Riley Grissom are only 6 months old and have heart disease. The twins were diagnosed with heart defects in utero. Heart disease isn’t uncommon for infants, according to Doctor Rajesh Shenoy, who is the chief of pediatric cardiology at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the twins’ cardiologist.
Natural gas leak in San Marco closes Hendricks Ave., backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a natural gas leak on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. JFRD hazmat crews responded, according to Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Hendricks Avenue was closed for hours and traffic was being redirected by JSO onto Arbor Lane. The road reopened...
Council votes in favor of agreement to donate Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station to city
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach City Council on Monday evening voted in favor of an agreement with the American Red Cross that will donate the Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station to the city. As part of the agreement, the Red Cross logo will be removed from the lifeguard...
