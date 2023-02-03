ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Fisher Resigns From USFL Job as Michigan Panthers Coach

By Daniel Chavkin
Veteran NFL coach Mike Nolan will be his replacement.

Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher has officially resigned from his position as coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers just two months before the season begins.

“I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to spend more time with my family, including our five grandbabies, and enjoying my semi-retirement to the fullest,” Fisher said in a statement .

Fisher spent 22 years as an NFL head coach with the Titans and Rams from 1995 to ’16, accumulating a 173-165-1 record in the span, including a Super Bowl loss in 2000.

He joined the Michigan Panthers as head coach last year after a stint as an advisor for Tennessee State. The Panthers were one of the worst teams in the league, going 2–8 and finishing in second-to-last place.

In Fisher’s place, USFL Executive Vice President Darryl Johnston announced that Michigan has hired veteran NFL coach Mike Nolan to lead the team.

“When Coach Fisher informed us that he needed to step down, we immediately started the challenging process to find another experienced, charismatic leader to replace him while at the same time, create excitement for Michigan Panthers players and fans as we open our Detroit Hub to start USFL Year Two,” Johnston said. “Mike was the perfect fit for that role.”

Nolan spent four years as the head coach of the 49ers from 2005 to ’08, and has extensive experience as a defensive assistant in the league. He was most recently the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2020.

“I’ve experienced the passionate fans of Michigan and Detroit while coaching against the Lions, and I was always impressed,” Nolan said. “Our goal with the Panthers is to play with energy and pride for the entire state we represent. I want our fans to be proud to root for the Panthers.”

