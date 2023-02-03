Read full article on original website
Road rage gun incident on I-82 south of Tri-Cities leads to chase in WA and OR
A Benton County deputy forced his car to stop.
One Dead, Yakima Police Continue Investigating Home Shooting
A man was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning in Yakima. Police were called to a residence on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 am on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 29-year-old male. There were people inside...
Yakima Lab Getting Ready To Fight Local Crime
Yakima County is getting ready to ramp up the fight against crime. Work is underway to develop the new regional crime lab opening later this year in Zillah. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is the Chair of the regional crime lab operations board who says they're now awaiting construction of offices at the facility to be finished. County officials are also in the hiring process looking for technicians.
88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?
Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
Suspect sought in valley woman’s killing caught in California
Police in California have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a Las Vegas woman last week. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr. was arrested on Saturday and booked into a Victorville County detention center on a murder charge.
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
Washington State Ranks In the Top Ten For This Vehicle Crime
There have been plenty of cold mornings this winter. How many people on one of those cold mornings want to get the car warmed up before heading to work? How many people have stopped off at the closest convenience store to grab a quick coffee and left the running? How many people think their neighborhood is safe and don't lock their car doors at night?
FOX 11 and 41
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Missing Man Found by Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies
Fortunately for family and friends, the man has been located. The Benton County Sheriff's Office had been searching for this man, identified as Mark Hinkle, between Monday and Tuesday. Originally, the BCSO had issued this bulletin:. "Benton County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Marc Hinkle to check his welfare....
FOX 11 and 41
Deadly hit-and-run closes SR 240
Tri-Cities – All lanes on SR 240 going eastbound near milepost 37 is closed after a deadly car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run early Sunday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, they received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a crash, when they arrived they found a man dead on scene. WSP says at the moment they don’t have an estimated time for reopening the roadway as they are still investigating and waiting for the county coroner to arrive. Avoid the area if you can.
Is Washington State a No-Fault Auto Accident Insurance State?
If you've been involved in a car accident, you may be wondering if Washington State is a no-fault auto insurance state. Does An A-Fault Driver Pay My Accident Bills In Washington State?. My beloved Mustang got hit over the holiday season and now the insurance company wants to total my...
Sources: Idaho victim who was killed last fought back
Certain details conflict with what the coroner in the case, and police, initially said.
kpq.com
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
Man dies after being ejected from car, run over on NJ interstate
A 29-year-old man was ejected from his car and killed Sunday morning after the car was struck by an SUV on a New Jersey interstate, police said.
Tracking the storm system arriving Tuesday to western Washington
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Car Crash In Bensalem Sends Car Into La Luna Dance Hall
A two vehicle crash on the 4600 block of Bensalem Boulevard caused one car to smash through the wall and into the bar area of La Luna, which is a favorite catering hall In the area. It was just after 7:00 PM when that car, traveling on Bensalem Boulevard towards...
Newest Washington State Vanity Plate Features the Tri-Cities
In the 2022 Legislative Session, the State House and Senate passed HB 1530 which authorize the creation of another special license plate for Washingtonians to purchase. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law in march of 2022. The new plate celebrates the wine industry in Washington State and is...
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
