Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Body found in cornfield in Greene County identified as missing juvenile
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The body found in a cornfield early Tuesday in Greene County has been identified as a missing juvenile. According to the Greeneville Police Department, the body of Danielle Owens was discovered. The investigation remains ongoing, police said Wednesday. --- A body was found...
WATE
Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, TN
Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, …. Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was...
wcyb.com
Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
wcyb.com
Hawkins County woman who lied to receive PPP loan sentenced to prison, prosecutors say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County woman who was already on probation for fraud is headed to prison for more than 6 years after lying to receive COVID-19 relief money, according to federal officials. Federal prosecutors said Leslie Bethea claimed to have made more than $99,000 in 2019,...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified
Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
WLOS.com
'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect
According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
DOJ: Hawkins Co. woman sentenced to 6+ years for wire fraud, spent PPP money on plastic surgery
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Surgoinsville woman was sentenced to 78 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Leslie Bethea, 30, was indicted in June 2022 on multiple charges related to wire fraud and money laundering. She later agreed to plead […]
Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
Summer Wells’ father speaks out for first time since jail release
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Wells spoke on camera for the first time since he was released from jail three months ago. An Amber Alert for his daughter, Summer Wells, remains active 19 months after it was first issued. “We have to prepare ourselves for a worst-case scenario. You know, we could always hope […]
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
wvlt.tv
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of dead dogs and several injured ones turned up during what appeared to have been a bust at a Sevier County home Friday, according to Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas. The sheriff’s office told WVLT News officials served a warrant at the...
3 killed in Cocke Co. crash near Cosby
Three people were killed in a crash on Hopper Highway near Cosby Friday afternoon according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
Carter Co. man convicted in woman’s death facing new charges after alleged attempted drug smuggling
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously convicted of criminally negligent homicide is facing new charges after an officer at the Carter County Jail reportedly found drugs hidden in a book intended for him. According to a jail incident report by a Carter County officer, a woman arrived at the detention center with a […]
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
wcyb.com
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend and another person in Sullivan Co. appears in court
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and another person in Sullivan County appeared in court Wednesday morning. News 5's Ashley Hoak was in court as Donald Britt made an appearance. It was a very quick court appearance for Britt, who waived his preliminary hearing.
3 more arrested on drug charges following undercover operation in Cocke County
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Three more people are in custody after a search warrant was issued Thursday following January’s “Operation Friday the 13th” undercover drug operation. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and S.W.A.T. team served two narcotic search warrants after narcotics were purchased from two homes on Fox Chase Road and another home on Hill […]
supertalk929.com
Man Seriously Injured While Attempting To Cross Johnson City Street On Foot
A La Follette, Tennessee man is seriously injured after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross a Johnson City Street on foot early Tuesday. Johnson City Police say Michael Savage was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck operated by Mark Taylor Jr. of Vilas, North Carolina while he was crossing University Parkway, near the city limits. Savage was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you up dated as new information is released.
WLOS.com
4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
People
397K+
Followers
68K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 3