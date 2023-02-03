ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

fox17.com

Body found in cornfield in Greene County identified as missing juvenile

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The body found in a cornfield early Tuesday in Greene County has been identified as a missing juvenile. According to the Greeneville Police Department, the body of Danielle Owens was discovered. The investigation remains ongoing, police said Wednesday. --- A body was found...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, TN

Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, …. Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
GREENEVILLE, TN
993thex.com

UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified

Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
BRISTOL, TN
WLOS.com

'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Man Seriously Injured While Attempting To Cross Johnson City Street On Foot

A La Follette, Tennessee man is seriously injured after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross a Johnson City Street on foot early Tuesday. Johnson City Police say Michael Savage was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck operated by Mark Taylor Jr. of Vilas, North Carolina while he was crossing University Parkway, near the city limits. Savage was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you up dated as new information is released.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WLOS.com

4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
LEICESTER, NC
