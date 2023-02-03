ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Dead man found on train tracks in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to […]
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters

GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Goshen suspect pled not guilty, other suspect in hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One of the suspected gunmen accused of killing six family members in Goshen back on January 16th, has pled not guilty to all eight counts and charges. 25-year-old Noah Beard appeared in court virtually Tuesday afternoon, less than a week since his arrest was announced. 35-year-old Angel Uriarte is still […]
GOSHEN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno

Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged gang member pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Central Valley massacre

TULARE COUNTY — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said.The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.Noah David Beard, 25, was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bail, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say he shot Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Parraz, in the back of their heads.Beard is scheduled to return to court Feb....
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Teen reported missing out of Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested after shooting in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following a shooting in Corcoran last week which put a 23-year-old in the hospital, according to police. Officers announced Monday that 20-year-old Gregory Barrera and 22-year-old Jessica Renteria were arrested on Friday; Barrera was found in Fresno and Renteria was found in Corcoran. According to police, the […]
CORCORAN, CA
crimevoice.com

Meth Dealer Arrested in Chowchilla

“On 02-01-2023, at approximately 0700 hours, officers of the Chowchilla Police Department served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Humboldt Avenue. During the investigation, officers located 23.1 grams of methamphetamines’, a scale, plastic baggies, and paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamines’. Barry Davis Jr (42) out of...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
crimevoice.com

2 Suspects arrested for Firearm and Theft

“On January 23, 2023, at approx. 0757 hours, Officers from the Chowchilla Police Department received a report of (2) suspicious subjects wearing dark colored clothing, attempting to break into a vehicle located in the area of 297 Myer Dr. Officers patrolled the area and later located the (2) subjects matching...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
MADERA, CA

