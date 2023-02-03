Read full article on original website
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Lights on the Lake presents local charities with donations from Giveback Charity Nights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake's 33rd season raised over $14,000 for local charities during their Giveback Charity Nights, opening night, Doggy Drive Thru night and Lights on the Lake Run. During a presentation Wednesday, Lights on the Lake, along with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, presented checks...
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
Hank Wolek's Mustache & Beard Contest returns to Syracuse in April for 70th anniversary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On April 8, Honest Amish and MustacheParlor.com are collaborating to bring back the Hank Wolek’s Mustache & Beard Contest to Syracuse for its 70th anniversary. The world-class facial hair competition will be held according to The North American Charitable Beard & Moustache Alliance competition guidelines,...
Baltimore Woods Nature Center to host annual 'Sweetheart Snowshoe' event
Marcellus, NY — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus has announced the return of its annual “Sweetheart Snowshoe” program. On February 11th, couples can choose between two event sessions: 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm or 7:00 pm - 8:00...
New playground coming to Rotary Park in Oswego
Oswego, NY — The city of Oswego will be adding a new playground at Rotary Park and will target children seven and under. The $200,000 playground is coming after a review of city parks found there was not an age-appropriate playground for the youngest of children in the community. The purchase is in partnership with the Oswego Department of Public works and the Oswego Morning Rotary Club. It will be train themed and have musical instruments for interactive play.
Meet Chico: CNY Central's adoptable pet of the week
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Chico! He is an eight-month-old Heeler Mix with Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse. Chico is described as a very friendly boy who is full of energy. He does have some heeler traits and he is eager to learn and picks up things quickly.
CNY Tuesdays: Chester's Barn
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Chester's Barn is giving all sorts of animals a second chance.
Metal band Disturbed to play St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer
GEDDES, N.Y. — Hard rock fans, get ready! Another big concert has been announced for the 2023 St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater Summer concert lineup. Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed will travel through Central New York as a part of their 'Take Back Your Life' summer tour. They're scheduled to play the Amp on Saturday, August 12th.
Oswego City Police Department continues 'Souper Bowl' tradition
Oswego, N.Y. — The Oswego City Police Department is helping to tackle hunger in honor of this year's Super Bowl. The police department will be collecting cans of soup for its Oswego Police Souper Bowl, in order to help benefit the Human Concerns Center in Oswego. Neighbors are asked...
Brandon's Bites: Iconic Brooklyn Pickle planning expansions outside CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle has been serving up its iconic sandwiches in Syracuse for almost fifty years. The beloved Syracuse sandwich shop opened its first location on Burnet Avenue in 1975 and now has three shops in the Syracuse area. Owner Craig Kowadla said Brooklyn Pickle will be...
Kevin Bacon, brother to play concert in Central New York this spring
HOMER, N.Y. — Notable entertainer Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael are returning to the Central New York area with an intimate evening of what they call "Forosoco" — a blend of folk, rock, soul, and country influences. On Sunday, April 30, the brothers will perform at the Center for the Arts of Homer.
Fulton School District bringing K9 unit into schools after fights, suspected drug issues
FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton City School District is asking for community input to solve what the superintendent is calling "complex problems" within the district. Superintendent Brian Pulvino wrote a letter to the community Tuesday afternoon addressing challenges in district schools. The letter says the district has had to respond to significant incidents at the high school involving verbal and physical conflict between students. The superintendent said these escalations are "unsafe emotionally, and sometimes physically, for both staff and students."
5-year-old Syracuse student found with magazine, ammunition, razor blade in backpack
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have confirmed to CNYCentral that a student, 5, at Porter Elementary School in Syracuse was found on Monday with a gun magazine and ammunition in their backpack. There was no gun in the student's bag, police said. The Syracuse City School District said the student...
Robotics competition hosted by Liverpool High School
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Liverpool High school played host to over two hundred middle and high school students on Saturday, as they competed in the Liverpool VEX Robotics Competition. The tournament featured 50 teams from around the state, all taking part in a series of back-to-back robot challenges. All participants...
Crews respond to house fire in Syracuse's Eastwood neighborhood
SYRACUSE, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department is investigating a residential fire that broke out Sunday night. Calls came in around 8:40 pm on Sunday evening for a fire on Mosley Drive in Syracuse. Firefighters encountered an active fire in the attic and eaves of the roof of a...
New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's parade returns to Auburn
Auburn, N.Y. — It's the equivalent of scoring a 97-yard touchdown on a football field and is the self-proclaimed shortest St. Patrick's parade in our state. The 3rd annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to return on Sunday, March 12th in Auburn. The first...
Family member of five-year-old found with ammunition & razor blade in backpack speaks out
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The parents of Porter Elementary school were concerned yesterday when they received a voicemail from the school saying a student went to school yesterday with a gun magazine, ammunition and a razor blade in his bag. : 5-year-old Syracuse student found with magazine, ammunition, razor blade...
Two Micron Town Halls to be held this coming week
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County officials, local leaders, school district administrators and Micron executives will be on hand for two separate Micron Town Halls this week in Onondaga County. As leaders look for community feedback and answer concerns, ahead of the Micron facility coming to Clay next year. The...
Climb to new heights at one of NY's largest indoor rock climbing gyms, Central Rock Gym
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If you are looking for a fun new fitness challenge, one the whole family can enjoy, rock climbing at Central Rock Gym in Syracuse might be just what you are looking for. Central Rock Gym is one of the largest indoor rock climbing gyms in New...
Crews on scene of House Fire on Onondaga Hill
Syracuse, NY — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Rockwood Place Monday evening. According to dispatch logs, the call came in sometime around 9:30 at night. The Fire appears to have originated in the garage. Crews were spotted with ladders leading up to the second floor of the home. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire. The cause has not been determined.
