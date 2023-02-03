ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
New playground coming to Rotary Park in Oswego

Oswego, NY — The city of Oswego will be adding a new playground at Rotary Park and will target children seven and under. The $200,000 playground is coming after a review of city parks found there was not an age-appropriate playground for the youngest of children in the community. The purchase is in partnership with the Oswego Department of Public works and the Oswego Morning Rotary Club. It will be train themed and have musical instruments for interactive play.
Meet Chico: CNY Central's adoptable pet of the week

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Chico! He is an eight-month-old Heeler Mix with Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse. Chico is described as a very friendly boy who is full of energy. He does have some heeler traits and he is eager to learn and picks up things quickly.
CNY Tuesdays: Chester's Barn

Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Chester's Barn is giving all sorts of animals a second chance.
Oswego City Police Department continues 'Souper Bowl' tradition

Oswego, N.Y. — The Oswego City Police Department is helping to tackle hunger in honor of this year's Super Bowl. The police department will be collecting cans of soup for its Oswego Police Souper Bowl, in order to help benefit the Human Concerns Center in Oswego. Neighbors are asked...
Kevin Bacon, brother to play concert in Central New York this spring

HOMER, N.Y. — Notable entertainer Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael are returning to the Central New York area with an intimate evening of what they call "Forosoco" — a blend of folk, rock, soul, and country influences. On Sunday, April 30, the brothers will perform at the Center for the Arts of Homer.
Fulton School District bringing K9 unit into schools after fights, suspected drug issues

FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton City School District is asking for community input to solve what the superintendent is calling "complex problems" within the district. Superintendent Brian Pulvino wrote a letter to the community Tuesday afternoon addressing challenges in district schools. The letter says the district has had to respond to significant incidents at the high school involving verbal and physical conflict between students. The superintendent said these escalations are "unsafe emotionally, and sometimes physically, for both staff and students."
Robotics competition hosted by Liverpool High School

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Liverpool High school played host to over two hundred middle and high school students on Saturday, as they competed in the Liverpool VEX Robotics Competition. The tournament featured 50 teams from around the state, all taking part in a series of back-to-back robot challenges. All participants...
Crews respond to house fire in Syracuse's Eastwood neighborhood

SYRACUSE, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department is investigating a residential fire that broke out Sunday night. Calls came in around 8:40 pm on Sunday evening for a fire on Mosley Drive in Syracuse. Firefighters encountered an active fire in the attic and eaves of the roof of a...
New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's parade returns to Auburn

Auburn, N.Y. — It's the equivalent of scoring a 97-yard touchdown on a football field and is the self-proclaimed shortest St. Patrick's parade in our state. The 3rd annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to return on Sunday, March 12th in Auburn. The first...
Two Micron Town Halls to be held this coming week

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County officials, local leaders, school district administrators and Micron executives will be on hand for two separate Micron Town Halls this week in Onondaga County. As leaders look for community feedback and answer concerns, ahead of the Micron facility coming to Clay next year. The...
Crews on scene of House Fire on Onondaga Hill

Syracuse, NY — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Rockwood Place Monday evening. According to dispatch logs, the call came in sometime around 9:30 at night. The Fire appears to have originated in the garage. Crews were spotted with ladders leading up to the second floor of the home. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire. The cause has not been determined.
