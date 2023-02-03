ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJJJound’s New Balance 991 Collab Drops Next Week

By Victor Deng
 5 days ago
JJJJound and New Balance’s next sneaker collab is releasing soon.

After releasing a limited 990v3 collab in November that was available only in Montreal, the Montreal-based creative studio and the Boston-based sportswear brand have confirmed that their next JJJJound x New Balance 991 Made in UK collab will launch next week.

Leaked imagery of the forthcoming collab surfaced on social media in October, which revealed that the JJJJound x New Balance 991 Made in UK collab is executed in a brown color scheme that’s combined with darker shades of brown dressing the suede overlay panels including at the forefoot and by the ankle collar. The sneaker also comes with cream-colored shoelaces, JJJJound branding on the footbed, while a two-tone Abzorb midsole sits below.

“Originally released in 2001, the 991 was the new millennium’s first update to the 99X series, picking up where 1998’s 990v2 left off. Featuring a streamlined toe box shape, and a more daring use of overlay cut out sections, the 991 opted for a high-performance modern look,” JJJJound said about its New Balance 991 collab.

The JJJJound x New Balance 991 Made in UK collab will be released exclusively at JJJJound.com on Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. ET. The collab will receive a wider release on Feb. 17 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance stockists. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the shoe has yet to be announced by the collaborators.

