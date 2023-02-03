ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 3

Guest
5d ago

Very stupid of AA to let Freddie and Dansby walk. Very tacky of him. Even Chip’s gone now. AA couldn’t care any less what the fans want. It’s all business. I’d fire him in 2 seconds if I could.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
KSBW.com

Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens engaged to MLB star

SALINAS, Calif. — Actor, singer and Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to a Major League Baseball star. Video Player: How Vanessa Hudgens' BIZARRE Zoom Call Led To Love! (2021) TMZ reported on Thursday that Hudgens was engaged to Cole Tucker at the end of 2022. Tucker was a first-round...
SALINAS, CA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies

The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Yardbarker

The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training

Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Larry Brown Sports

Mets adding controversial former star to their front office

Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Shocked By Atlanta Falcons Decision

Six years ago today the Atlanta Falcons suffered the most stunning blown lead in Super Bowl history, giving up a 28-3 lead in the second half against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. But there's an interesting decision that the team made that some have noticed today.  The Falcons ...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 Astros players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Houston Astros players will have a better year in 2023 while these other two will be just as good if not worse. It’s good to be a Houston Astros fan. The defending champions of Major League Baseball look poised to have a serious shot at repeating in 2023. No ball club has been better than them over the last few seasons. They are always, at the very least, in contention for a title.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

NFL rules expert admits there’s a clear issue why NFL officiating suffers

An NFL rules analyst agrees with a point Aaron Rodgers made on why NFL officiating tends to suffer. It was overshadowed by Aaron Rodgers talking about his plans to go into a sensory-deprivation tank (or something like that) prior to making any big decisions this offseason, but the star quarterback raised a point that is gaining some traction around the NFL: There’s a problem with the league’s investment in officiating.
FanSided

Braves: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win another World Series

The Atlanta Braves report to spring training this month with one goal on their mind — to find their mojo. Another chance at the World Series awaits if they can do so. Despite losing Dansby Swanson this offseason, the Braves rank near the top of most analysts’ MLB Power Rankings, and for good reason. Atlanta improved this winter, especially with addition of Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in baseball.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy