Read full article on original website
Guest
5d ago
Very stupid of AA to let Freddie and Dansby walk. Very tacky of him. Even Chip’s gone now. AA couldn’t care any less what the fans want. It’s all business. I’d fire him in 2 seconds if I could.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
KSBW.com
Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens engaged to MLB star
SALINAS, Calif. — Actor, singer and Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to a Major League Baseball star. Video Player: How Vanessa Hudgens' BIZARRE Zoom Call Led To Love! (2021) TMZ reported on Thursday that Hudgens was engaged to Cole Tucker at the end of 2022. Tucker was a first-round...
Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies
The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training
Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Blackhawks News: Now both Toews and Kane know who wants them
Over the last few days, we learned that the Chicago Blackhawks approached Patrick Kane about the teams that have expressed interest in him. We also know that he won’t have a decision until closer to the trade deadline. Kane is one of the best players in the history of...
Mets adding controversial former star to their front office
Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cubs make lack of World Series expectations brutally obvious to fans
The Chicago Cubs have a potential conflict of interest with Game 7 of the World Series. Is that a message to the fanbase?. Chicago made several high-profile moves this offseason — namely signing Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon, among others — but is it fair to expect a World Series appearance in 2023?
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Look: NFL World Is Shocked By Atlanta Falcons Decision
Six years ago today the Atlanta Falcons suffered the most stunning blown lead in Super Bowl history, giving up a 28-3 lead in the second half against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. But there's an interesting decision that the team made that some have noticed today. The Falcons ...
Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
Each with eligibility remaining, three Georgia Tech players have decided to complete their football-playing careers. Def...
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
3 Astros players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Houston Astros players will have a better year in 2023 while these other two will be just as good if not worse. It’s good to be a Houston Astros fan. The defending champions of Major League Baseball look poised to have a serious shot at repeating in 2023. No ball club has been better than them over the last few seasons. They are always, at the very least, in contention for a title.
NFL rules expert admits there’s a clear issue why NFL officiating suffers
An NFL rules analyst agrees with a point Aaron Rodgers made on why NFL officiating tends to suffer. It was overshadowed by Aaron Rodgers talking about his plans to go into a sensory-deprivation tank (or something like that) prior to making any big decisions this offseason, but the star quarterback raised a point that is gaining some traction around the NFL: There’s a problem with the league’s investment in officiating.
Braves: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win another World Series
The Atlanta Braves report to spring training this month with one goal on their mind — to find their mojo. Another chance at the World Series awaits if they can do so. Despite losing Dansby Swanson this offseason, the Braves rank near the top of most analysts’ MLB Power Rankings, and for good reason. Atlanta improved this winter, especially with addition of Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in baseball.
NFL Superstar Seriously Injured
The National Football League's annual Pro Bowl has seen a variety of iterations, as it has seen many calls for either change to the annual football event or the downright removal of it altogether.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3