Kazuha Kishimoto and Shimahara’s Summoned to Another World… Again?! (Isekai Shokan wa Nidome Desu) light novel series is coming to the screen in a TV anime adaptation, and a new trailer and visual are here to whisk us away along with it. The series is officially set to premiere in Japan on April 8, and you can check out the visual above and read on below for the trailer and a handful of cast members.

2 DAYS AGO