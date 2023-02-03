Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
Kin-iro Mosaic Anime Film and Special Head to HIDIVE
HIDIVE revealed a pair of Kin-iro Mosaic anime titles for its service, with both set to start streaming on February 13 at 12:00pm Eastern Time. The new additions include the Kin-iro Mosaic Thank You!! anime film and the Kin-iro Mosaic: Pretty Days special episode. Here’s how HIDIVE sums up the...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Trailer Focuses on Riho Tsukishima
Another character trailer is here for The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses, the upcoming TV anime adaptation of the manga by Kouji Seo. The latest focuses on Riho Tsukishima, voiced in the anime by Aya Yamane (Cathy in Sugar Apple Fairy Tale), and you can see it along with a new character visual below.
otakuusamagazine.com
Summoned to Another World… Again?! Anime Reappears in New Trailer and Visual
Kazuha Kishimoto and Shimahara’s Summoned to Another World… Again?! (Isekai Shokan wa Nidome Desu) light novel series is coming to the screen in a TV anime adaptation, and a new trailer and visual are here to whisk us away along with it. The series is officially set to premiere in Japan on April 8, and you can check out the visual above and read on below for the trailer and a handful of cast members.
otakuusamagazine.com
Yoko Takahashi Still Practices Evangelion Theme Song Daily
Getting to the top requires a lot of work, and so does staying there. Singer Yoko Takahashi knows this well, which is why she doesn’t just rest on her laurels despite having her theme song to the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime, “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” continually on top of Japan’s karaoke booth charts. In fact, she still practices the song every single day!
otakuusamagazine.com
Gintama and Kuroko’s Basketball Combine Powers for Collaboration
When it comes to two great tastes we didn’t expect to see together, Gintama and Kuroko’s Basketball are up there. Nevertheless, the results are oddly fitting in a new anime collaboration, with the two series’ adaptations teaming up to deck out Ikebukuro’s Sunshine Town shopping complex with a collaboration menu, visuals and more.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
otakuusamagazine.com
Suzume Anime Film Hits Milestone of Over 10 Million Tickets Sold
Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume anime film keeps making waves at the box office in Japan, and now it’s hit another milestone. Suzume has officially sold over 10 million tickets in Japan, and it’s the third Makoto Shinkai film to do so after your name. and Weathering With You. This puts Shinkai’s three-time score success just behind the master, Hayao Miyazaki, who has had four films—Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo—pass the 10 million tickets milestone.
otakuusamagazine.com
My One-Hit Kill Sister Anime Reveals Premiere Date, Ending Theme
The light novel series Isekai One Turn Kill Nee-san: Ane Dо̄han no Isekai Seikatsu Hajimemashita (translated as One Turn Kill Sister in Another World: I Started Living in Another World with My Older Sister) is receiving an anime adaptation with a slightly different and shorter title: My One-Hit Kill Sister. It was just revealed that the anime will be debuting on April 8 and the ending theme song will be called “Mukyū Platonic” (translated as “Forever Platonic”) and performed by VALIS.
otakuusamagazine.com
Re:ZERO’s Rem Pairs Up with Her Childhood Self for New Figure
What’s better than one figure based on Rem from Re:ZERO? How about one that manages to fit in two Rems at once? The latest S-FIRE figure does just that, pairing Rem with her childhood self in an adorable two-for-one that’s full of lovingly crafted details. The figure is...
otakuusamagazine.com
Nintendo Switch Now Third Best-Selling Console of All Time
Hey, it turns out the Nintendo Switch has been a pretty big success for Nintendo! As if the evidence wasn’t piled up enough already, the latest numbers are in straight from the source, with the company boasting that the console has sold over 120 million units around the world. This rockets it past the lifetime sales of Sony’s PlayStation 4, as well as Nintendo’s own Game Boy and Game Boy Color handhelds.
