Guest
5d ago
So you’re on a 50 mile an hour road in the country and you have a driver in front of you persisting doing anywhere from 35 to 40. It’s a no passing lane road. Yes there is road rage can you back off and just take a leisurely drive yes. But a lot of us just want to get on with our day.
FJB#1
4d ago
problem is you got 900-year-old mummies behind the wheel they can't do the speed limit they can't see they can't hear they can't drive but yet there they are plugging up the roads.
Related
Red Light Runners Still Causing Crashes in Yakima
Yakima Police speed emphasis patrols continue. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. The patrols have been focused on areas where traffic is heavy and where crashes are being reported. Despite the ongoing patrols the number of collisions has stayed steady or grown every week.
Yakima Chief Talks Safety Issues In Letter To Community
As your Chief of Police, I continually work to advance the relationship between the. Yakima Police Department and the community. As in any relationship, open and. honest communication is the hallmark of the trust the community bestows upon its. police. I am writing this letter to discuss a wide variety...
Yakima Lab Getting Ready To Fight Local Crime
Yakima County is getting ready to ramp up the fight against crime. Work is underway to develop the new regional crime lab opening later this year in Zillah. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is the Chair of the regional crime lab operations board who says they're now awaiting construction of offices at the facility to be finished. County officials are also in the hiring process looking for technicians.
88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?
Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
FOX 11 and 41
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
ifiberone.com
2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX 11 and 41
Deadly hit-and-run closes SR 240
Tri-Cities – All lanes on SR 240 going eastbound near milepost 37 is closed after a deadly car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run early Sunday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, they received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a crash, when they arrived they found a man dead on scene. WSP says at the moment they don’t have an estimated time for reopening the roadway as they are still investigating and waiting for the county coroner to arrive. Avoid the area if you can.
yaktrinews.com
Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man
YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
KXLY
WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's a new controversial bill under consideration right now in Olympia that could limit turning right on a red light in certain areas while you're driving. Aerius Franklin, who has a disability, says he's often in a blind spot when he crosses the street. He needs...
ATF report shows 'epidemic' of stolen guns, legally bought guns used in crimes more quickly
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released its first sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years and Washington lawmakers are working to tackle many of the issues in the current legislative session. Much of the information in the report hasn’t been widely available before....
Chronicle
Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant From Yakima Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
FOX 11 and 41
Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches
NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
q13fox.com
'The data shows it is saving lives': WA Coalition for Police Accountability stands firm on police pursuit data
SEATTLE - Data examining Washington's police pursuit law that went into effect in 2021 has come under scrutiny but the person who helped craft it says it shows HB 1054 is working as it intended. "The initial picture we're getting from the data is that in the year and a...
Western Washington Woman who Trafficked Fentanyl and Meth at her Restaurant Gets 10 Year in Prison
SEATTLE – A 46-year-old Western Washington woman that co-owned a Lake Stevens restaurant used for drug trafficking, was sentenced late last week in U.S. District Court in Seattle to ten years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, of Marysville,...
nationalfisherman.com
Search suspended for missing fisherman off Washington
The Coast Guard and other agencies searched Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency Position...
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
kpq.com
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers
This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild.
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
