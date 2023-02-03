ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A child is injured in a car accident Monday afternoon that also resulted in the arrest of the driver. The accident happened on Del Mar just before 2 p.m. An orange Kia Soul vehicle crashed into a palm tree outside Mary Help of Christians School. According...
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Laredo Police officer is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday morning. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at around midnight Sunday near McPherson and Sterling Loop. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating...
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After nearly nine months, one of the individuals connected to the seventh murder of 2022 will be charged as an adult. On Jan. 30, Alexander Lopez, 15, was formally charged for the murder of Gerardo Nino, 31. According to the Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor who...
Accident reported on Zapata Highway

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy highway in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a three vehicle accident was reported on the southbound lane of Zapata Highway and Wooster at around 11 a.m. It is believed that more than one vehicle was involved in...
Pillar to hold HIV testing marathon on Wednesday

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - According to HIV.gov, roughly 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV and about 13 percent of them don’t know they have it. In an effort to prevent the spread of HIV, a local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to take part in its HIV Testing Marathon.
City of Laredo to create Suicide Prevention Committee

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The number of suicide cases continues to rise in the Gateway City; as a result, the City of Laredo is moving forward with creating a committee aimed to help curb those numbers. During Monday’s City Council meeting, District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King and city staff...
Laredo Police alerts public of new phone scam

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new phone scam is specifically targeting the people of Laredo. The Laredo Police Department has posted a warning to the community on their social media. They are advising people to avoid a call from the Laredo Municipal Court. Those phone calls are claiming that there is an open investigation and that you need to pay the fines or officers will be sent to your home.
LISD installs metal detectors at all of its campuses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than 60 metal detectors have been installed at campuses across the Laredo Independent School District. This week, Leyendecker Elementary School was the first campus that put the devices to use. Students were able to learn about safety protocols and how these metal detectors work. Officials...
Warm Tuesday, Briefly Cooler Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will likely bring a return of low clouds late tonight and Tuesday afternoon. Southerly winds in advance of a cold front from the Rockies will bring upper 70′s to near 80F Tuesday afternoon. The cold front may be accompanied or folloed by scattered showers Tuesday night. Cooler air will arrive by Wednesday dawn. Drier air will clear skies Wednesday afternoon.
Shower Chance Tonight, Clearing/Cooler Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will edge into our area from the Rockies at about midnight. A deepening layer of humid gulf air brings a chance for some showers with and following the front tonight. Drier air from the Rockies will partially clear our skies during Wednesday afternoon. The Rocky Mountain air is cooler and drier than what we experienced today, low 50′s by dawn, high 60′s in the afternoon. After a chilly dawn on Thursday, we will briefly see a return of warm 70′s in the afternoon before another Rocky Mountain airmass arrives.
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for stabbing another woman and damaging property. Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Karla Perez who has two pending warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The incident was reported on Dec. 2 when...
City of Laredo officials headed to Austin this week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mayor along with city directors, councilmembers and other officials will be at the state capital for a series of meetings regarding border security, commercial traffic and economic development. According to reports, this type of opportunity has not come up since the pandemic and it’s one...
Martin High School student selected as All-State musician

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A school district is celebrating the accomplishments of one of its own who is headed to perform with other musicians in the State of Texas. Parents and staff at Martin High School gathered to recognize Martin High School Student Nestor Olguin. Olguin recently participated in the...
Breezy Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning its a pleasant start to the week were in the low 60s with cloudy skies . We might want to think about what were wearing today, it’s going to be a breezy day with gust as high as 28 mph. There is a possibility...
