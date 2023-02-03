Read full article on original website
Driver charged with possession after crashing into palm tree in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A driver is facing charges after he crashed into a palm tree in north Laredo Monday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Ramon Cruz, 21. The accident happened on Del Mar just before 2 p.m. when an orange-colored Kia...
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following an auto-pedestrian accident that was reported over the weekend. The victim was identified as Joshua Cantu who has been with the Laredo Police Department for eight years. The accident was reported on Sunday morning after midnight at...
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A child is injured in a car accident Monday afternoon that also resulted in the arrest of the driver. The accident happened on Del Mar just before 2 p.m. An orange Kia Soul vehicle crashed into a palm tree outside Mary Help of Christians School. According...
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Laredo Police officer is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday morning. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at around midnight Sunday near McPherson and Sterling Loop. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating...
LISD dismisses Lamar Middle School Students early due to water line break
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school is dismissing its students early due to a water line break. According to a statement from LISD, Lamar Middle School will dismiss its students on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10:15 a.m. Parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon...
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After nearly nine months, one of the individuals connected to the seventh murder of 2022 will be charged as an adult. On Jan. 30, Alexander Lopez, 15, was formally charged for the murder of Gerardo Nino, 31. According to the Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor who...
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy highway in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a three vehicle accident was reported on the southbound lane of Zapata Highway and Wooster at around 11 a.m. It is believed that more than one vehicle was involved in...
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo District Two debate continues just days after Visiting Judge Susan Reed ruled to overturn the result of the race and later declaring Ricardo Richie Rangel the winner. Even though the judge’s ruling is at a standstill due to an appeal, many are...
Man caught trying to smuggle drugs into prison, according to Webb County Sheriff’s Office
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office prevent a man from smuggling drugs into the county jail. Conrado Antonio Fernandez Jr. had been arrested on burglary and failure to identify charges; however, the sheriff’s office had received information that he was allegedly going to smuggling drugs into the jail.
Pillar to hold HIV testing marathon on Wednesday
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - According to HIV.gov, roughly 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV and about 13 percent of them don’t know they have it. In an effort to prevent the spread of HIV, a local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to take part in its HIV Testing Marathon.
City of Laredo to create Suicide Prevention Committee
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The number of suicide cases continues to rise in the Gateway City; as a result, the City of Laredo is moving forward with creating a committee aimed to help curb those numbers. During Monday’s City Council meeting, District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King and city staff...
Laredo Police alerts public of new phone scam
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new phone scam is specifically targeting the people of Laredo. The Laredo Police Department has posted a warning to the community on their social media. They are advising people to avoid a call from the Laredo Municipal Court. Those phone calls are claiming that there is an open investigation and that you need to pay the fines or officers will be sent to your home.
LISD installs metal detectors at all of its campuses
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than 60 metal detectors have been installed at campuses across the Laredo Independent School District. This week, Leyendecker Elementary School was the first campus that put the devices to use. Students were able to learn about safety protocols and how these metal detectors work. Officials...
Warm Tuesday, Briefly Cooler Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will likely bring a return of low clouds late tonight and Tuesday afternoon. Southerly winds in advance of a cold front from the Rockies will bring upper 70′s to near 80F Tuesday afternoon. The cold front may be accompanied or folloed by scattered showers Tuesday night. Cooler air will arrive by Wednesday dawn. Drier air will clear skies Wednesday afternoon.
Shower Chance Tonight, Clearing/Cooler Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will edge into our area from the Rockies at about midnight. A deepening layer of humid gulf air brings a chance for some showers with and following the front tonight. Drier air from the Rockies will partially clear our skies during Wednesday afternoon. The Rocky Mountain air is cooler and drier than what we experienced today, low 50′s by dawn, high 60′s in the afternoon. After a chilly dawn on Thursday, we will briefly see a return of warm 70′s in the afternoon before another Rocky Mountain airmass arrives.
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for stabbing another woman and damaging property. Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Karla Perez who has two pending warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The incident was reported on Dec. 2 when...
City of Laredo officials headed to Austin this week
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mayor along with city directors, councilmembers and other officials will be at the state capital for a series of meetings regarding border security, commercial traffic and economic development. According to reports, this type of opportunity has not come up since the pandemic and it’s one...
Martin High School student selected as All-State musician
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A school district is celebrating the accomplishments of one of its own who is headed to perform with other musicians in the State of Texas. Parents and staff at Martin High School gathered to recognize Martin High School Student Nestor Olguin. Olguin recently participated in the...
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas investigating cartels for fentanyl
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The fentanyl crisis continues to target the Laredo community. Last week the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Alamdar Hamdani made a visit to the Gateway City where he answered questions from community members. According to Hamdani, fentanyl has become a highly popular...
Breezy Monday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning its a pleasant start to the week were in the low 60s with cloudy skies . We might want to think about what were wearing today, it’s going to be a breezy day with gust as high as 28 mph. There is a possibility...
