Mackinac Island, MI

The Saginaw News

The spring signs we get in February

We know that February is flat out a winter month in Michigan- usually. Even with being a winter month, there are some changes in the weather and sky that are the first signs of the coming spring. All of the inching toward spring is based on a more direct and...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer

A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
The Flint Journal

Check your gutters and sump pump: Widespread soaking rain for most of Lower Michigan

A storm system will bring us fairly heavy rain by February standards. Here’s a quick look at when, where and how much rain will fall. My biggest piece of advice is make sure your gutter downspouts are all connected and taking the rain water away from your house foundation. Sometimes in the winter, the ends of downspouts get buried in snow and we accidentally knock them loose. So take a walk around the outside of your house and make sure the water won’t go straight down along your basement walls.
The Grand Rapids Press

Improvement projects prompt temporary closures at state parks, campgrounds this summer

LANSING, MICH. -- Several Michigan state parks and recreation areas will temporarily close this summer and fall for a variety of projects aimed at making visitor experiences more enjoyable and comfortable. The improvement projects include road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet...
The Grand Rapids Press

Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system

MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Love nature? Michigan DNR looking to hire 1,300 seasonal park workers for 2023

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring about 1,300 seasonal park workers throughout the state for 2023. The DNR is hiring several positions, such as park interpreters, park rangers and full-time and part-time firefighters. The employees work throughout Michigan at various state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.
The Grand Rapids Press

Sudden Stratospheric Warming becoming likely, could slip us back into winter

The top of our atmosphere is about to warm dramatically. The warm-up usually sends a cold blob of air eventually into the eastern half of the U.S. and the Great Lakes region. The stratosphere is the second layer in our atmosphere and lies about 50,000 feet above Earth. Years ago, researchers discovered what we now call a “Sudden Stratospheric Warming” or SSW for short.
US 103.1

Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State

Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
