OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
‘Bad Luck Barquentine’ shipwreck from 1869 discovered in Lake Superior
WHITEFISH POINT, MI — It was Sept. 14, 1869 and the crew of the Nucleus were having a very bad day on Lake Superior. Their ship, a 144-foot barquentine, was headed toward Sault Ste. Marie with a load of iron ore when a storm struck. The ship began taking on water and eventually sank.
The spring signs we get in February
We know that February is flat out a winter month in Michigan- usually. Even with being a winter month, there are some changes in the weather and sky that are the first signs of the coming spring. All of the inching toward spring is based on a more direct and...
Yooper couture: The best U.P. fashion from the nation’s biggest snowmobile race
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- One does not simply toss on an old coat for the Kentucky Derby of races in the Upper Peninsula. With frigid temperatures and hours spent standing in the elements for last weekend’s I-500 race, spectators sported their warmest and fanciest winter outfits. And a few hats that definitely prompted a double-take.
The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of Michigan
Michiganders have a ton of options to get out and explore the great outdoors. According to Michigan.org there are more than 1,000 campgrounds statewide. That's a lot of camping options for Michiganders, but which one is the best?. This Is The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of...
25 people rescued from ice floes on Lake Michigan and Huron
Twenty-five people were rescued from ice floes on two Great Lakes this week, prompting a warning from the Coast Guard about unsafe and changing conditions. The Coast Guard rescued 11 people, including six children, from the Green Bay ice off Sherwood Point near Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., on Monday evening, Feb. 6.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer
A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
Winter Severity Index quantifies our ‘almost unbelievable’ non-winter
We know this winter hasn’t been our typical harsh Michigan winter. Often it is hard for you to quantify just how wimpy this winter has been. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index is an easy way for us to look at our skimpy winter. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity...
The Kentucky Derby of the UP: Scenes from the largest snowmobile race in North America
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- A border town in the Upper Peninsula was abuzz this weekend as racers from across North America participated in one of the most grueling endurance events in sports. The International 500 Snowmobile Race features some of the fastest snowmobiles in the world as racers complete 500...
Check your gutters and sump pump: Widespread soaking rain for most of Lower Michigan
A storm system will bring us fairly heavy rain by February standards. Here’s a quick look at when, where and how much rain will fall. My biggest piece of advice is make sure your gutter downspouts are all connected and taking the rain water away from your house foundation. Sometimes in the winter, the ends of downspouts get buried in snow and we accidentally knock them loose. So take a walk around the outside of your house and make sure the water won’t go straight down along your basement walls.
Shortest Fishing Season In Michigan Barely Open For An Hour
Fishing is a long sport. It's meant to be relaxing, low-key, slow-paced, and a time to crack a few beers with your buddies, and take some time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But for people fishing for Lake Sturgeon in Michigan, this fishing season is ANYTHING...
A Michigan tradition: This sturgeon season lasted 65 minutes this year
It’s not the only lake sturgeon season in Michigan, but it is the shortest. With a total catch limit of six fish, the Black Lake sturgeon season lasted just 65 minutes on Saturday morning, Feb. 4, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It started at 8 a.m., and anglers were packing up their gear by 9:06 a.m.
Improvement projects prompt temporary closures at state parks, campgrounds this summer
LANSING, MICH. -- Several Michigan state parks and recreation areas will temporarily close this summer and fall for a variety of projects aimed at making visitor experiences more enjoyable and comfortable. The improvement projects include road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet...
Lake Huron to Beaver Island: Scenic Michigan photo contest winners
The winners from the most recent Scenic Michigan Photo Contest have been announced, and they’re showing off the coast-to-coast beauty that is the Mitten State. They include a magical water scene along Lake Huron’s shoreline as well as a double rainbow delighting pint-sized viewers at a Lake Michigan beach.
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Love nature? Michigan DNR looking to hire 1,300 seasonal park workers for 2023
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring about 1,300 seasonal park workers throughout the state for 2023. The DNR is hiring several positions, such as park interpreters, park rangers and full-time and part-time firefighters. The employees work throughout Michigan at various state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.
Sudden Stratospheric Warming becoming likely, could slip us back into winter
The top of our atmosphere is about to warm dramatically. The warm-up usually sends a cold blob of air eventually into the eastern half of the U.S. and the Great Lakes region. The stratosphere is the second layer in our atmosphere and lies about 50,000 feet above Earth. Years ago, researchers discovered what we now call a “Sudden Stratospheric Warming” or SSW for short.
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
High Wind Watch, isolated severe thunderstorm area in far southern Michigan forecast
The strong storm system coming from the southwest will get far southern Michigan into the spring-like sector of the storm. As a result, thunderstorms may occur for this strange winter storm. There is a high wind watch in effect from the Michigan border counties southward into Indiana, Illinois and Ohio....
Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State
Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
