ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Multi-million dollar purchase proposed for Milton water systems

MILTON, W.Va. — Some interest is being shown by the city of Milton after hearing an offer from West Virginia American Water who want to build back the water systems in the city. At the Milton City Council meeting Tuesday night, West Virginia American Water proposed their plan to...
MILTON, WV
Metro News

Goodwin: City still involved in assisting Regal fire victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Monday the victims in the Regal Apartments building fire should have new housing by the middle of the month. “A lot of the folks who were in that apartment complex have found housing, been placed into housing, with a commitment from the company that everyone will have a soft place to land by the 15th,” Goodwin said during a Monday morning appearance on 580 Live on 580 WCHS.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Logan County Schools reports progress since state takeover

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Logan County Schools Interim Superintendent Jeff Huffman says his staff and faculty are learning “how to be leaders” since the state Department of Education took over the school system in October. “Our county staff, our principals, our teachers for far too long were not...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Colder resigns as Huntington police chief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned effective immediately. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced the resignation in a brief statement Monday morning. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Turnpike reopens after wreck closed southbound lanes near Sharon

SHARON, W.Va. — All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have opened back up, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority. Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for several hours after a large truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cold rolled steel crashed Monday afternoon in eastern Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Consolidation of schools proposed for 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering consolidating select elementary schools. Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams proposed closures of Grandview Elementary in Charleston, Marmet Elementary in eastern Kanawha County and Weimer Elementary in St. Albans at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Williams said these moves need to be made.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Officers honored for Narcan use that saved mans life

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — In a brief ceremony Monday afternoon, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson recognized members of the Summersville Police Department who saved a mans life a few weeks ago after he had ingested fentanyl. “This is something that deserves recognition by this...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy