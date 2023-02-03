Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Multi-million dollar purchase proposed for Milton water systems
MILTON, W.Va. — Some interest is being shown by the city of Milton after hearing an offer from West Virginia American Water who want to build back the water systems in the city. At the Milton City Council meeting Tuesday night, West Virginia American Water proposed their plan to...
Metro News
Monongalia, Kanawha commissions to continue working together; Kanawha opposes Mountaineer Gas rate hike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom told the Kanawha County Commission Tuesday he wants both counties to continue working together to better serve the state as a whole. Bloom presented what he referred to as “the CAP initiative” to bring the counties together. “It’s...
Metro News
Goodwin: City still involved in assisting Regal fire victims
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Monday the victims in the Regal Apartments building fire should have new housing by the middle of the month. “A lot of the folks who were in that apartment complex have found housing, been placed into housing, with a commitment from the company that everyone will have a soft place to land by the 15th,” Goodwin said during a Monday morning appearance on 580 Live on 580 WCHS.
Metro News
Logan County Schools reports progress since state takeover
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Logan County Schools Interim Superintendent Jeff Huffman says his staff and faculty are learning “how to be leaders” since the state Department of Education took over the school system in October. “Our county staff, our principals, our teachers for far too long were not...
Metro News
Colder resigns as Huntington police chief
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned effective immediately. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced the resignation in a brief statement Monday morning. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no...
Metro News
Williamstown surges late to defeat Charleston Catholic, 47-37
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Williamstown’s 47-37 win over Charleston Catholic in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
Turnpike reopens after wreck closed southbound lanes near Sharon
SHARON, W.Va. — All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have opened back up, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority. Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for several hours after a large truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cold rolled steel crashed Monday afternoon in eastern Kanawha County.
Metro News
Consolidation of schools proposed for 2024
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering consolidating select elementary schools. Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams proposed closures of Grandview Elementary in Charleston, Marmet Elementary in eastern Kanawha County and Weimer Elementary in St. Albans at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Williams said these moves need to be made.
Metro News
Officers honored for Narcan use that saved mans life
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — In a brief ceremony Monday afternoon, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson recognized members of the Summersville Police Department who saved a mans life a few weeks ago after he had ingested fentanyl. “This is something that deserves recognition by this...
Metro News
Carte nets 25 points as Ravenswood holds off Wyoming East, 63-56
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Ravenswood’s 63-56 win over Wyoming East in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
Spring Valley rallies from 19-point deficit to defeat Parkersburg, 71-63
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Spring Valley’s 71-63 win over Parkersburg in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
Jackson Smith scores 26 points as Parkersburg South bests Huntington, 98-84
INSTITIUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Parkersburg South’s 98-84 win over Huntington in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
17-0 run lifts Bluefield over Chapmanville, 74-63
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Bluefield’s 74-63 win over Chapmanville in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
Huntington erases 15-point deficit to defeat PSHS, 54-50 in OT
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Huntington’s 54-50 win over Parkersburg South in overtime in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
Buffalo uses balanced attack to defeat Cameron, 57-47
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Buffalo’s 57-47 win over Cameron in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
Schramm scores 41 points as Williamstown stays perfect with win over Greenbrier West
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Williamstown’s 99-61 win over Greenbrier West in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
Bodkins leads Philip Barbour over Point Pleasant, 64-57
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Philip Barbour’s 64-57 win over Point Pleasant in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
George Washington starts fast in 79-54 win over Jefferson
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from George Washington’s 79-54 win over Jefferson in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
Charleston Catholic rolls to 14th win, 85-42 over St. Joe’s
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Charleston Catholic’s 85-42 win over Huntington St. Joseph’s in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Comments / 0