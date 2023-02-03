CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Monday the victims in the Regal Apartments building fire should have new housing by the middle of the month. “A lot of the folks who were in that apartment complex have found housing, been placed into housing, with a commitment from the company that everyone will have a soft place to land by the 15th,” Goodwin said during a Monday morning appearance on 580 Live on 580 WCHS.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO