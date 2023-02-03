Read full article on original website
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola
Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but movers had different plans. Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine's Day milkshake. Updated: 14 minutes ago. It features ice cream, an ice cream...
WNDU
2 arrested in 1975 cold case death investigation of North Webster teen
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men who are allegedly responsible for the death of a North Webster teen back in 1975 were arrested on Monday. The investigation into the death of Wawasee High School student Laurel Jean Mitchell, 17, has spanned nearly a half century. Mitchell left work around...
abc57.com
Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
WNDU
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
go955.com
Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
Crews respond to second fire at Dutch Village in Holland
Crews were spotted putting out flames early Tuesday morning. The Dutch Village had another barn fire in June 2022.
WANE-TV
Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
abc57.com
South Bend man accused of methamphetamine possession, identity deception
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County early Monday morning on a number of charges, including possession of methamphetamine and identity deception, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 1 a.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of U.S. 31...
WWMTCw
Four arrested after stealing $5,000 in cash, smoking devices from Coopersville business
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Four men were arrested after allegedly robbing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Leroy Township arrest: Police say man dragged ex-girlfriend by hair, shoots at two people. Deputies were called to Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall...
go955.com
Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners votes to end negotiations on Gourdneck Lake property dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The members of the Tolanda and Johnson families, who have been fighting to save their cottage on Gourdneck Lake from Kalamazoo County’s condemnation, got what they asked for last night, but it’s not what they wanted. Apparently family members who addressed the...
Fox17
I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...
Walmart in Coldwater evacuated due to bomb threat
The Walmart in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
One injured following shooting near Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo County Deputies say they're investigating a shooting that send one person to the hospital.
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating theft, asking for help in identifying woman
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with a theft investigation. If you have any information, please contact Goshen Police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger, referencing case number 22GOS04804.
Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment
OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
WWMTCw
Man hit by vehicle after trying to flee traffic stop on U.S. 31
OTTAWA COUNTY — A man suffered serious injuries after police say he was hit by a vehicle as he fled a traffic stop on U.S. 31 in Ottawa County shortly before 7p.m. Saturday night, police said. When Ottawa County deputies pulled over the vehicle, they say the 26-year-old passenger...
wtvbam.com
Sheriff’s Department asking for public’s help in recent rash of catalytic converter thefts
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after several businesses in the county have reported thefts of catalytic converters in recent weeks. The Sheriff’s Department that while there have been many converter thefts in recent years from homes and...
