Cass County, MI

WNDU

Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola

Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but movers had different plans. Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine's Day milkshake. Updated: 14 minutes ago. It features ice cream, an ice cream...
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WANE-TV

Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
Fox17

I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...
MLive

Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police investigating theft, asking for help in identifying woman

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with a theft investigation. If you have any information, please contact Goshen Police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger, referencing case number 22GOS04804.
GOSHEN, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment

OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI

