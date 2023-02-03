By Barry Holbrook: Derrick James has now officially been named as the new trainer for Anthony Joshua for his April 1st fight against Jermaine Franklin on April 1st. On the negative side, James only has two months for him to quickly makes changes to Joshua’s game before his fight with Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) in April at the O2 Arena in London, and that might not be enough time.

11 HOURS AGO