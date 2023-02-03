Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping containerBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing 483-foot Chase Tower in Phoenix days ahead of Super BowlJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez picks Gervonta Davis to defeat Ryan Garcia on April 15th
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to beat Ryan Garcia in their agreed upon but still unsigned mega-fight on Showtime PPV on April 15th. Like many, Alvarez feels that the 24-year-old Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) lacks the experience to defeat a fighter of Tank Davis’ caliber at this early juncture of his career, so he’ll lose the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano II rematch on May 20th: Will there be controversy again?
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn announced the rematch between undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor, who holds the IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO 135-lb belts, against the undisputed featherweight champ Amanda Serrano last Saturday night for May 20th in a venue still to be determined in Dublin, Ireland. Serrano lost...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia negotiations stalled over rematch clause
By Sam Volz: Negotiations for the April 15th Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight have hit a snag over the rematch clause for the fight. The Tank-Ryan fight is now in jeopardy, with a chance that it won’t happen unless one of the two sides gives in.
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Espinoza confident Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia gets made
By Dan Ambrose: Showtime head honcho Stephen Espinoza says he’s pleased that there’s only one issue that is left to resolve for the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight that can take place on April 15th, which is the rematch clause problem. Espinoza says this dispute isn’t “insurmountable”...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs. Usyk running out of time to make deal for April 29th
By Craig Daly: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is running out of time for the two sides to get their April 29th fight signed for their management to begin the marketing of the fight, be it in London or Saudi Arabia. The only thing that is reportedly left for the...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
BoxingNews24.com
Top 5 Heavyweight Champions in the 1980s – VIDEO
In the 1980s there were 15 men who held claim to at least a portion of the heavyweight championship between January 1st, 1980 and December 31st, 1989. For the purposes of this video, we are specifically comparing heavyweight championship reigns and championship bouts that happened during this particular stretch. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin tickets on sale this week for April 1st fight at O2 Arena in London
By Huck Allen: This week, tickets will go on sale for the Anthony Joshua return fight against the highly respected American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin for their headliner at the O2 Arena in London, England, on April 1. This will be the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua’s first fight with new...
BoxingNews24.com
OFFICIAL: Joshua vs Franklin @ The O2 in London on April 1
Anthony Joshua returns to our screens to face Jermaine Franklin live on DAZN from the The O2 in London on Saturday April 1. Former two-time unified Heavyweight Champion of the World Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 in London for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of new head trainer Derrick James. ‘AJ’ returns to the scene of his first World Title win over Charles Martin to face another American contender in Jermain Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith faces Pawel Stepien on March 11th in Liverpool
By Brian Webber: Callum Smith will be headlining next month against unbeaten light heavyweight fringe contender Pawel Stepien in a 12 round fight on DAZN in a Matchroom Boxing promoted card on March 11th at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The 32-year-old former WBA super middleweight champion Smith (29-1,...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn reacts to Whyte comments on Joshua vs. Franklin fight on April 1st
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn addressed Dillian Whyte’s recent complaints about Jermaine Franklin getting the Anthony Joshua fight on April 1st instead of him by pointing out that his win over the American last November could have gone the other way. Hearn says Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) will still...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson – Shuichiro Yoshino meet in WBC lightweight eliminator on April 8th
By Brian Webber: Shakur Stevenson – Shuichiro Yoshino will be squaring off in a WBC lightweight title eliminator two months from now on April 8th in the main event to force their way to a title shot against undisputed champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Stevenson-Yoshino will headline...
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua must KO Franklin early to restore his psychological wellbeing
By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua’s confidence level is shot at this point, making it vital that he score an early knockout of Jermaine Franklin for their announced fight on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. According to Spencer Oliver, it won’t help former two-time heavyweight champion...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk has an “aura” that spells victory over Fury says Chris Billiam-Smith
By Charles Brun: Chris Billiam-Smith is leaning in favor of IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to vanquish WBC belt-holder Tyson Fury when they meet in April for the undisputed championship in Saudi Arabia or London, England. Billiam-Smith points towards the “aura” about the 2012 Olympic gold medalist...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua officially appoints Derrick James as his new trainer for Franklin fight
By Barry Holbrook: Derrick James has now officially been named as the new trainer for Anthony Joshua for his April 1st fight against Jermaine Franklin on April 1st. On the negative side, James only has two months for him to quickly makes changes to Joshua’s game before his fight with Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) in April at the O2 Arena in London, and that might not be enough time.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez picks Benavidez to defeat Plant on March 25th
By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez is picking WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez to defeat Caleb Plant when the two meet next month on March 25th on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo feels that the power & the youth of the 26-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson says Devin Haney has no choice but fight him or vacate in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Shakur Stevenson says Devin Haney will have no choice but to defend against him or Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis or vacate his undisputed lightweight championship this year if he successfully gets past Vasyl Lomachenko on May 20th. Without Top Rank forcing the issue, it’s questionable whether...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin discusses Joshua resume & performances
By Charles Brun: Jermaine Franklin isn’t entirely impressed with the career moves and some of the performances from the former two-division world champion Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs), who will be facing Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London on DAZN, sees it as strange that AJ didn’t fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, despite those being two obvious matches that should have been made by this point in his 10-year professional career.
BoxingNews24.com
Edgar Berlanga says Top Rank wanted to take him off headliners
By Brian Webber: Edgar Berlanga says one factor that led to him parting ways with Top Rank is the promotional company wanted to demote him to co-main event status, removing him from being a headliner as he’d been. Now as a free agent, Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is in...
