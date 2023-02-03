Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
💅🏽 $400k Condo Is Really an Idaho She-Shed in Disguise [PICS]
A glorified she-shed is masquerading around Idaho Zillow as a $400k condo, and it's the cutest real estate catfish we've ever witnessed!. 😍 SOLD! A Boise Bench Home Straight Out of the '90s. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From...
Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive
I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
Boise’s 10 Best Places For Guaranteed People Watching Bliss
One of the things that people love about living in the Treasure Valley is that there are plenty of things to see. Many things will catch your eye as you drive, walk, hike, and explore the area. Many will tell you that the mountains are beautiful, and others will tell you about the wildlife. Some might say the parks are gorgeous and downtown Boise has attractive architecture. While it's true that we are blessed with beautiful surroundings, some people enjoy watching other people the most!
4 Amazing Places In Boise To Get Pizza By The Slice
Does it matter? It's pizza that we're talking about, and pizza is delicious no matter if it's by the slice or whole. When I moved to Boise, I was shocked to see how many pizza establishments were in town. It's not like there are several locations scattered around town, there are pizza joints within walking distance of each other.
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
Boise One of America’s Best Mini Vacations if You’re on a Budget
Boise (and the whole Treasure Valley) is a really great place to live and settle down, and sometimes we take for granted the amazing opportunities around us. Sometimes, we forget that some people come here for vacation!. While we live here and love it here, many around the country and...
There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise
When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
Airline Offers Crazy Low ‘I Love California’ Fares From Boise
Oh California, how we love you--kind of? There's really nothing wrong with California. Home to amazing beaches, sunsets, and vacation towns like Palm Springs or San Diego--how could you go wrong?. Here in Idaho, however, just the word California will cause panic. Whether it's over politics, real estate, or the...
6 Best Coffee Shops In Boise For Remote Workers
When it comes to remote work, finding a coffee shop with the right vibe can be even more important than the coffee it serves. Lucky for you, friend, our team is highlighting six great Boise coffee shops that require no compromise! What's more, we can personally vouch for each one on our list! But before you check out our favorite places, let's make sure you know what you're looking for!
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.8-Mile Loop Trail In Idaho Leads Adventurers To Little-Known City Views
An escape into nature is the ideal way to disconnect, relax, and get away from the hustle of daily life. While there are excellent trails all around the Gem State that are perfect for a day outdoors, located in Ada County is the family-friendly Seaman’s Gulch Trail. This hiking trail is short and easy, and takes you to incredible views of the city and surrounding area. It’s one loop trail in Idaho that adventurers of all ages will enjoy.
Hilarious Viral TikTok Mocks ‘Types of Idahoans’ by Hometown
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
KTVB
7's HERO: Kayla's Journey
STAR, Idaho — On January 6th, 2023, life was forever changed for the Schmidt family of Star, Idaho. That is the night sisters Emily, 17, and Kayla,15, went out to grab dinner with friends. They hit a parked excavator head-on just down the street from the family's home. It was parked in the right lane in a construction zone, but the thick fog that night made it difficult to see.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Astonishing Eagle, Idaho Home Has Its Own Private Go-Kart Track
For some reason, there is no shortage of castle homes in Idaho!. Some look more like castles than others. The Von Frandsen Castle in Sagle might be the most authentic of these castle homes. From what we’ve read about the castle, only traditional methods were used to build it. Supposedly, there were no modern cranes or technology used while building it.
One of America’s Best National Parks 8 Hours from Boise (Hidden Gem)
One of America's best, "hidden gem" National Parks is 8 hours from Boise. Both Idaho and Utah have a bunch of amazing National Parks, but when there's a lot to choose from, some places tend to be overlooked. However, that doesn't mean the overlooked parks are any less amazing. There's...
Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect
There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
20 of Nampa and Caldwell’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2023
Last month, we welcomed 2023 by looking at which restaurants in the Boise area are the BEST of the best. To kick off February, we’re taking a trip to see the top contenders in Canyon County. When we put together our list for Ada County, there was a lot...
onekindesign.com
House Tour: A modern model home in Idaho with inspiring design ideas
Design-build studio Solitude Homes has created this stunning modern model home located in Eagle, Idaho where the whole back side of the house faces a lake. Encompassing 3,134 square feet of living space, this waterfront residence boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a home office, and a bonus room. ...
Idaho Police Want Better After Weak Sentencing From Idaho Judges
Nampa Police Department frustrations continue to boil over. In a Facebook post on January 7, 2023, the Nampa Police Department shared a press release announcing that a man charged with attempted rape was sent on "Rider." According to the press release, a rider is described as "retained jurisdiction, often called...
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0