I am eager to share with you that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has approved the immediate delivery of the California Climate Credit to support consumers experiencing unusually high natural gas bills. This bill-reducing credit typically appears on consumer’s accounts in the month of April, but given the burdensome and excessive energy costs, the CPUC opted to fast-track its disbursement. The best part is, you don’t need to do anything to receive this benefit. The combined credit of $90 to $120 will appear automatically on your bill sometime during the coming weeks.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO