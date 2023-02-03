VAN BUREN, Ark. — A federal judge last week once again rejected a Van Buren drugstore’s request to prevent a supplier from cutting off sales of controlled substances. If you recall, Manes’ Pharmacy Inc., which operates Super-Sav Drug #3 at 2215 Alma Highway, asked for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, which stopped selling Manes’ controlled substances on Nov. 30, according to records filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith. In November, AmerisourceBergen told Manes’ it was concerned about the drugstore’s sales of controlled substances. The request for a temporary restraining order was denied in December.

VAN BUREN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO