Major discount retail store opening another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersFort Smith, AR
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Four injured in Van Buren shooting including suspected shooter
Van Buren police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives arrested by FBI in Austin
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The FBI has confirmed that a Fort Smith man accused of several charges including possessing unauthorized bombs found in his home has been arrested in Texas. According to Connor Hagan with the FBI in Little Rock, Neil Mehta was arrested by federal agents in Austin...
KHBS
Fort Smith police arrest teenager with gun in backpack outside Future School
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police arrested a teenager who had a gun in his backpack outside a high school, according to Aric Mitchell, police department spokesperson. Staff at Future School of Fort Smith got an anonymous tip Monday morning about a student who may have a weapon, according to a statement sent by the school.
Fort Smith police arrest student with loaded handgun, drugs on campus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 17-year-old student was arrested outside of the Future School of Fort Smith with a loaded handgun and a "small amount of marijuana," Fort Smith police said in a statement on Feb. 6. According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the call came in after 11...
Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith cancels game after juvenile threatens people with gun
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith canceled a game at the school on Feb. 6 after two people were allegedly threatened by a juvenile with a gun.
talkbusiness.net
Mehta captured in Austin, Texas after raid on Fort Smith home
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced Tuesday (Feb. 7) the capture of Neil Ravi Mehta in Austin, Texas. He had been on the run following a Jan. 31 raid on his home. The FBI and other federal agencies on Jan. 31 conducted a raid of Mehta’s Fort Smith home...
Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'
SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
Semi-truck flooded after heavy rainfall in Scott County
WALDRON, Ark. — A semi-truck is nearly submerged after getting stuck due to heavy downpours and multiple waves of rain moving across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scott County Emergency Management says the driver of the semi is okay and that no chickens were being transported on the truck. According to...
KYTV
Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened when the man hit the rear...
Fort Smith ban targets animal trade for transient merchants, temporary use permits
The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance prohibiting the transfer of animals within the corporate limits of the city.
Fort Smith considers shuffling students from Northside to Southside
BARLING, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools is considering changing where some high school students attend school because Northside High School is over capacity by nearly 500 students of overcrowding at one of the schools. Monday night, the district held a meeting to hear from those possibly impacted...
Judge denies new request to prevent supplier from cutting off Van Buren pharmacy
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A federal judge last week once again rejected a Van Buren drugstore’s request to prevent a supplier from cutting off sales of controlled substances. If you recall, Manes’ Pharmacy Inc., which operates Super-Sav Drug #3 at 2215 Alma Highway, asked for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, which stopped selling Manes’ controlled substances on Nov. 30, according to records filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith. In November, AmerisourceBergen told Manes’ it was concerned about the drugstore’s sales of controlled substances. The request for a temporary restraining order was denied in December.
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
Woman found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
