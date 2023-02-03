Read full article on original website
Silent auction, spaghetti feed fundraiser set for man hurt in S. Fargo motorcycle crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another fundraiser has been organized for the man severely hurt in a south Fargo crash with a dump truck last October. Dallas Donahue was riding his motorcycle when the crash with the dump truck happened at the intersection of 52nd Ave. S. and 53rd St. S., near the Fargo Basketball Academy on Oct. 5, 2022. The driver of the dump truck was cited for failing to yield.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
valleynewslive.com
Water main breaks reported in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two water main breaks are being reported in Moorhead. One is near the 1400 block of 19th Ave. S. and the other is by 3rd Ave. N. and 13th St. N. Viewers say the water on the street is about ankle deep at this...
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: According to West Fargo PD, the schools were prompted to lockdown after an incident inside of a local business with a firearm. There was a police presence at Gunderson’s Jewelers, but it’s not confirmed the situation happened there. Our reporter...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
valleynewslive.com
Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control. Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report. Authorities say the...
wdayradionow.com
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing eyes new taproom location in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular locally-owned brewing company in Moorhead is looking to expand their business with a location in West Fargo. Junkyard Brewing Company is in talks with the City of West Fargo, negotiating details of a vacant building at 409 Sheyenne Street. Junkyard Brewing LLC filed their business with the state of North Dakota in mid-January. They tell Valley News Live they are still working through some details, but may be ready to release additional information later in February.
valleynewslive.com
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new north Fargo gym is open for business, and the owners can’t wait to see the community fill it. The Empire Sports Complex is located at 4170 24th Ave. N. Fargo, just west of Hector International Airport. The gym includes six hoops,...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead PD & local business work to quickly find domestic assault suspect
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says officers responded to a report of a domestic assault, today, and the suspect ran from the scene as police got there. Officials say while they checked the area, one officer stopped and talked with a crew at Carr’s Tree...
kvrr.com
Fargo shop owner fighting back against city’s shutdown demand
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A legal non-profit helps a Fargo business owner try to stay open after the city says it’s violating zoning laws. “John’s just trying to run his business and his customers love him. He has five star reviews. He’s 69-years-old and he’s been doing this for 42 years. The city should just let him run his business,” Institute For Justice Senior Attorney Erica Smith Ewing said.
kvrr.com
Murder charge dropped in deadly Wahpeton shooting
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – Prosecutors have dismissed a murder charge against a Breckenridge, Minn. man who they say was involved in a deadly shooting in Wahpeton. Thirty-year-old Anthony Kruger was accused of shooting 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson while he sat in a car outside Stern Sports Arena. Fifteen shots were fired at the driver’s side door and one of the rounds struck Medenwald in the back.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Air Museum to host emergency blood drive on Giving Hearts Day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Air Museum is hosting a blood drive on Giving Hearts Day, Feb. 9, from 10 am- 12:30 pm. Officials say there’s an emergency need for all blood types. Each donation made can help several kinds of patients like preemies, surgery, and cancer. They say it’s a great opportunity for the community to donate in more ways than one on Giving Hearts Day.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo City Commission votes down pedestrian bridge downtown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A long-awaited project in downtown Fargo got the thumbs down from the Fargo City Commission. At the meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners discussed moving forward or stopping a proposed pedestrian bridge project. The bridge would connect the walking paths along the river by 2nd. St. N. to the space in front of City Hall.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo. Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious. The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
kfgo.com
Owner of small auto repair business in Fargo challenges city closing order
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The owner of a Fargo auto repair shop is launching a legal battle against the city’s demands that he shut down his business next month, or face heavy fines. John Bultman was told that he needs to close John’s repair, his tiny shop in...
wdayradionow.com
New state law brings good news for West Fargo Police Officer who suffered heart attack while on the job
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill Monday to expand workers' compensation coverage for for law enforcement officers and firefighters. "You may think that this is not that significant but we all know that when you've got denied coverage for your insurance related to your work, that that could mean hardships, financial hardships because of the cost of healthcare for one of these events could easily run over $100 thousand," said Governor Burgum.
valleynewslive.com
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the murder charge against Anthony Kruger in the death of Jeremiah Medenwald. The investigation has been ongoing since the evening of January 16, when 40-year-old Medenwald was shot while inside his vehicle...
