Nampa, ID

4 Amazing Places In Boise To Get Pizza By The Slice

Does it matter? It's pizza that we're talking about, and pizza is delicious no matter if it's by the slice or whole. When I moved to Boise, I was shocked to see how many pizza establishments were in town. It's not like there are several locations scattered around town, there are pizza joints within walking distance of each other.
Boise’s 10 Best Places For Guaranteed People Watching Bliss

One of the things that people love about living in the Treasure Valley is that there are plenty of things to see. Many things will catch your eye as you drive, walk, hike, and explore the area. Many will tell you that the mountains are beautiful, and others will tell you about the wildlife. Some might say the parks are gorgeous and downtown Boise has attractive architecture. While it's true that we are blessed with beautiful surroundings, some people enjoy watching other people the most!
Romantic or Cringe? A Look at Boise’s “Missed Connections”

Look, I'm all about people finding love one way or another but when does trying to meet someone become a little... "cringe"?. Anything can happen on Craigslist - anything. Whether you want to find some free furniture to pick up from the side of the road or if you want to find the next drummer for your band, you can literally find anything on Craigslist... but can you find love?
There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise

When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive

I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
Titanic Returns To Boise Theaters For Valentines Day 2023

Idaho millennials, prepare yourselves for the most nostalgic Valentine's Day of our lives. A remastered version of our beloved Titanic is being released in theaters around the United States on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. While it's technically been 26 years and 52 days since it graced the silver screen, James...
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives

It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Luxurious Retreat Awaits Just 7 Hours From Boise For Wine Lovers

How would you like to spend the weekend at a winery in beautiful Oregon?. This Airbnb would give you and 30 of your closest friends the opportunity to come together for a weekend at a luxury villa with over 46 acres in the heart of the Oregon Wine Country. The property consists of 8 luxury suites out of the 11 bedrooms for your friends and family.
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

